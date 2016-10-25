Members Speak Out About the Value of Joining American Horse Publications

American Horse Publications has opened its doors for the 2017 membership year, and there has never been a better time to join. For the past 47 years, American Horse Publications has provided exceptional marketing, networking and educational benefits, and when you become a member you're instantly connected to the nearly 500 equine publishers, business owners, associations, students and freelancers who comprise their membership.

By joining early, new members will receive up to two extra months of member-only benefits. The membership will be valid until December 31, 2017.

“Our members remain members for years,” said American Horse Publications Executive Director Chris Brune. “They consistently tell us how happy they are with their memberships. With the extra two months we’re offering right now, this is the best time to get more benefits.”

These members share Brune’s view:

"Some people think AHP membership is only for equine publications, and that is not true. It has been invaluable to me as an equine industry consultant. Receiving the industry news and press releases submitted by members each month lets you keep your finger on the pulse of what's going on in the industry in a way that no other source can. And although I have not yet attended the annual seminar, the webinars and educational resources offered on their website provide excellent learning opportunities on topics of interest to equine professionals. In general, membership is value-packed and I have been recommending it to my clients and business associates for over 10 years." Lisa Derby Oden of Blue Ribbon Consulting, Individual member

"AHP has been an invaluable asset to our creative and productive growth over the years . I've learned so much about creative journalism, display and distribution both digitally and in print, and am proud to be a member of such a progressive organization that helps authors, publishers and individuals grow with the industry." Karen Tappenden of Holistic Horse Media, Publishing Media member since 1997

"AHP is an excellent group of professionals committed to high quality equine journalism. The annual seminar provides the opportunity to meet editors and freelancers face-to-face, while the opportunity to submit three press releases each month allows us to reach a current list of targeted contacts who are interested in receiving and publishing our news." Christy Landwehr, CEO of Certified Horsemanship Association (CHA), Business member for over 10 years.

Members enjoy the following year-round benefits, and more:

Access to the AHP website, with a members-only area

Affiliation with a national equine publishing media group

Opportunity to attend one of the most affordable seminars available in the publishing industry

Exclusive benefit for submitting press releases for widespread distribution

Opportunity to receive timely equine industry news from other members

Free listing in the online AHP Membership Directory

Free listing in AHP Internship online program

Eligibility to enter the AHP Equine Media Awards competition

Free job postings to AHP CareerTrack

Participation in AHP members-only Facebook group

Access to instructional and educational webinars on publishing and business topics

JOIN ONLINE TODAY for the best offer on new memberships for 2017! It’s easy and provides instant access to member benefits.

To connect with an innovative group of equine professionals, visit the American Horse Publications website at www.americanhorsepubs.org/become-an-ahp-member or call Chris Brune at (386) 760-7743.

