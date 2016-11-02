Do You Know a Student with a Passion for Horses and Equine Media?

Deadline Date is January 20 for 2017 AHP Student Award Contest

American Horse Publications knows all about students with a passion for horses and equine media. The AHP Student Award program, which began in 1993, was initiated to promote awareness to students of the career opportunities available in equine publishing. “AHP’s involvement with students is a rewarding experience for both the students and the association,” says AHP Executive Director Chris Brune. “Not only does it offer students a chance to learn about a career they may be passionate about, but it has also given equine publishing a long list of talented young people who are an asset to our industry.”

Jennifer Denison, Senior Editor, Western Horseman Magazine, is one of those assets. “I am often asked how I got started in equine journalism or how someone could get a job like mine,” says Denison. “The answer starts with American Horse Publications. I won their student award in 1994 and attended the annual conference where I met editors who gave me internships and hired me right out of college.”

The 2017 AHP Student Award Contest recognizes the talents of students by awarding up to three $750 travel awards to attend the AHP Annual Seminar in Scottsdale, Arizona on June 15-17, 2017. Travel Award winners have an opportunity to meet leading equine publishing professionals and discuss career possibilities during the three days of educational sessions and related activities. One Travel Award winner will be selected at the seminar as the 2017 Student Award winner and win a cash award of $1,000.

AHP offers other opportunities for students including Student membership available to high school, college, and graduate students for annual dues of $25, and the AHP Internship Program, which offers college students an opportunity to intern at equine publishing media or business and gain valuable hands-on work experience.

Abigail Boatwright is another student who has achieved a successful career in equine publishing. She credits AHP for jumpstarting her career though AHP student programs. “I first learned about American Horse Publications as an intern for an equine publication in 2006,” says Boatwright. “As I completed my last semester of college, I checked the job postings on the AHP website religiously. I applied for a job with a magazine and received an offer the day before I graduated--what luck!”

“Throughout my career working with horse magazines, AHP has been an invaluable resource,” she says. “Both as a member of magazine staff and now as a freelancer, AHP is the best business organization of which I'm a member.”

2017 AHP Student Award applications and guidelines are available www.americanhorsepubs.org/student-award-contest/student-award-guidelines. Eligible applicants are required to send a completed application form plus additional information by January 20, 2017.

For more information on American Horse Publications and its programs, visit www.americanhorsepubs.org or contact: Judy Lincoln AHP Student Program Coordinator, (386) 760-7743; E-mail: AHorsePubs2@aol.com.

American Horse Publications is a non-profit association of 500 equine-related publishing media, professionals, associations, and businesses which share an interest in equine publishing. Established in 1970, AHP has continued to promote better understanding and communication within the equine media industry. Started in 1993, the AHP Student Award program was initiated to promote awareness of the career opportunities available to students.