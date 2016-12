COLLEGE ATTENDING: Duke University

SEMINAR SHE WON AWARD: May the Horse Be with You, Orlando, Florida

"I had no idea how vast an opportunity there was in equine publishing before learning of the Student Award contest on social media. I found networking during the seminar a valuable opportunity and look forward to pursuing my freelance writing in the horse industry as well as at Duke."

Ema Klugman Selected 2016 AHP Student Award Winner