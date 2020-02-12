Lexington offers tremendous return on your conference investment

Regardless of your membership category, the AHP Equine Media Conference provides tremendous opportunities for professional development. From the educational sessions to excursions to networking, the conference provides numerous benefits each year for both you and your business. Whether it is a single conversation that gave you a game-changing idea or a collection of tips applied to your daily work, the three days of the Equine Media Conference is already a wise investment for improving and furthering your business.

Remembering that it is an investment is crucial. With the resources available and challenges facing equine media and business, you must maximize the return on your investment whenever venturing out of the office for a conference.

Making that investment can be a tough decision, especially if you have never attended the Equine Media Conference. Some of us must justify conference and travel costs to our employer, who may focus more on expenses than the benefits of attendance. Or consider the AHP media professional members, who must shoulder the costs as a sole business proprietor.

Although what you learn at the Equine Media Conference can repay the investment multiple times, recognizing the opportunities presented in Lexington for your business tips the scales in favor of attendance. Every year, the AHP plans the Equine Media Conference by selecting a region with nearby horse opportunities. With the high density and drivability, there may be no better destination than Lexington for the opportunities offered to our wide assortment of members.

I work for American Farriers Journal, which is based in southeast Wisconsin. My region isn’t a hub of equine activity, so the 2020 Equine Media Conference location maximizes my time away from the office. By planning my visits for the morning and afternoon before the conference begins, I can increase my return on travel investment without missing the education and camaraderie.

To show a small example of what you can accomplish in a short window of time, here’s what I have planned so far in Lexington:

6:00 a.m.: Keeneland. I’ll start early in the morning with a Thoroughbred farrier at the Keeneland Kitchen. I’m sure our conversation will yield plenty of tips and story ideas. We’ll visit one of the nearby farms, so who knows what case we’ll see. Maybe a contender or retired broodmare, this short visit is bound to be interesting and provide quality content.

8:00 a.m.: Rood & Riddle Equine Hospital. Located a few miles from Griffin Gate, the respected and comprehensive facility has an equine podiatry department unlike any other in the nation. Four veterinarians (all of whom are farriers) lead a department featuring several farriers and technicians. We routinely work with the team on a variety of hoof-care articles. I can conduct interviews, shoot photos and record video to develop print and digital content during my visit.

11:00 a.m.: Kentucky Horseshoeing School. Located southeast of Lexington in Richmond, this school is one of the leading institutions for educating and placing farrier apprentices. I’ll deliver a presentation to the students, which gives me face time with the next generation of the readers of my magazine. I’ll also discuss their ideas for our publication that we create specifically for new farriers.

Client visits. As publisher for American Farriers Journal, I wear a few different hats — one of them being sales. Before and after my stop at the Kentucky Horseshoeing School, I’m able to see clients to discuss new ideas and make sure we’re serving their marketing needs. I’ll be back with hours to spare before the conference opens with our keynote speaker, Donna Barton Brothers.

This just scratches the surface of what’s possible. What I can accomplish in Lexington will augment the return on investment made in my conference attendance without requiring nothing more than a few hours and driving.

The plentiful equine business opportunities available are no surprise if you live in the area or visit the Bluegrass State. If you are new to Lexington or are looking for new places to visit for your business needs, let us know. We have several members based in greater Lexington who would love to share advice. With some planning and a few extra hours to explore these opportunities, you will make attending the Equine Media Conference the best business investment you make in 2020.

Note from Chris: The pre-conference tour on Thursday will also yield story ideas and great networking opportunities. These two benefits add to the ROI and the reason not to miss the 50th Anniversary Equine Media Conference on May 28-30, 2020. To keep updated on conference activities, visit https://www.americanhorsepubs.org/2020-ahp-50th-anniversary/