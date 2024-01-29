Pivo Announces Fall 2025 Online Dressage Challenge: “Ride. Record. Succeed.” AI-Powered Training Technology, Unified Pivo Pods, and a Turnkey Business Model Poised to Accelerate Growth in Equestrian Sport

By Amy Sales, September 9, 2025

AI-Powered Training Technology, Unified Pivo Pods, and a Turnkey Business Model Poised to Accelerate Growth in Equestrian Sport [San Jose, CA — September 9, 2025] — Virtual equestrian competition began as a response to the pandemic crisis and has since grown in a slow and steady manner. But now, with the introduction of Pivo’s AI-powered …

Active Riding Trips: More 2025 Appearances Scheduled on The Price Is Right TV Game Show

By Amy Sales, August 19, 2025

Stanfordville, NY (August 19, 2025) Active Riding Trips will appear twice this autumn – September 29 and November 24 — on television’s longest running game show, The Price Is Right, hosted by Drew Carey. The travel agency, specializing since 2003 in more than 100 boutique horseback riding trip experiences to more than 20 countries, has …

Two Exclusive Live Q&A Sessions Announced for HorseGrooms Insiders With Olympic Eventing Groom Adam Short and Bit Fitting and Equine Biomechanics Expert Kailyn Pupa

By Christy Jenkins, August 11, 2025

August 6, 2025 — HorseGrooms, the international platform dedicated to supporting and educating grooms while promoting horse welfare and horsemanship, is hosting two exclusive live Q&A sessions this month for members of its Insiders tier. On Monday, August 11, HorseGrooms Insiders will hear from Adam Short, the upbeat and widely respected British eventing groom for …

2025 AHP Equine Media Student Travel Award Winners head to Dallas this May

By Christy Jenkins, March 16, 2025

Ella Barnett and Sharlee Shumpert compete for the title of 2025 AHP Equine Media Student Award Winner at the AHP Return to Horse Country Conference, May 15-17, in Dallas, Texas. About Our Finalists: Ella Barnett is an Equine Media and Public Relations Major, Social Media Marketing Minor at Centenary University. She plans to graduate this …

Connections to a Career Begin Here. Apply for the 2025 AHP Equine Media Student Award.

By Christy Jenkins, January 10, 2025

Deadline Date for applications is January 31. JANUARY 10, 2025 – American Horse Publications knows about students who are passionate about horses and equine media. The AHP Student Award program, which began in 1993, was initiated to promote awareness to students of the career opportunities available in equine publishing and now the equine media industry. …

American Horse Publications Launches Sixth Equine Industry Survey, Sponsored by Zoetis

By Amy Sales, January 1, 2025

American Horse Publications (AHP) launches its sixth Equine Industry Survey at www.ahpequineindustrysurvey.com. Horse owners who live in the United States, are 18 years of age and older, and who currently own or manage at least one horse are invited to complete the survey by February 28, 2025. The online survey is made possible by a …

The Path to a Career in the Equine Media Industry Begins Here

By Christy Jenkins, December 3, 2024

Apply for the 2025 AHP Equine Media Student Award and start paving the way to the career of your future. Applications Due January 31, 2025 High school seniors and undergraduate college students under 25 are eligible to enter the 2025 AHP Equine Media Student Award. American Horse Publications will present two applicants with a travel …

Nomination Period is Open for 2025 Equine Industry Vision Award

By Christy Jenkins, December 2, 2024

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VIRGINIA December 2, 2024 — Nominations are open for the 24th annual Equine Industry Vision Award. Sponsored by Zoetis, the prestigious award is the first of its kind to showcase innovation across the entire equine market, as well as ingenuity and service. Award nominees may include individuals or organizations. Candidates may be considered for …

AHP Announces Dallas as 2025 Equine Media Conference Location

By Christy Jenkins, September 16, 2024

Charlottesville, Virginia, September 13, 2024 – American Horse Publications is excited to announce Dallas, Texas as the destination for its 2025 Equine Media Conference, to be held May 15-17, 2025, at the Doubletree Galleria Dallas. “The board of directors of AHP is really excited about next year’s venue,” explained AHP president Barrie Reightler. “We are …

Have you logged in lately?

By Amy Sales, July 15, 2024

Have you logged in lately? On July 1, AHP transitioned to a new membership database. Members can visit the same website and access the same benefits. However, the new database requires that members create a new login for their first visit after June 30. Have questions? Contact staff at amy.sales@easterassociates.com.

AHP Announces Easter Associates to Succeed Chris Brune

By Katie Navarra, April 10, 2024

After an intensive year-long search, AHP is proud to announce that Easter Associates, Inc., a renowned full-service association management firm based in Charlottesville, Virginia, has been selected as Chris Brune’s successor to lead AHP into the future.

AHP Announces the 2024 Equine Media Awards Finalists

By Christine Brune, April 5, 2024

The eagerly awaited announcement of the finalists is over for 78 members who entered 453 entries in the annual AHP Equine Media Awards competition that recognizes excellence in content published in 2023.

2024 AHP Equine Media Student Travel Award Winners Head to Lexington in May

By Christine Brune, March 25, 2024

Student Travel Award winners Paige Brandon and Taleen Hanna compete for the 2024 AHP Equine Media Student Award Winner title at the AHP Return to Horse Country Conference, May 16-18, in Lexington, Kentucky.

Piper Klemm Named 2024 AHP Equine Media NextGen Award Winner

By Christine Brune, March 24, 2024

The AHP Equine Media NextGen Award recognizes up-and-coming working equine media professionals who have made a significant impact in advancing equine media while upholding journalistic excellence, integrity and trust in a competitive communications world. This distinguished award is a unique opportunity to publicly recognize young equine media professionals whose commitment, dedication, and service have made their careers shine above the rest.

AHP Members Prepare to Enter the 2024 Equine Media Awards

By Christine Brune, January 29, 2024

The 2024 AHP Equine Media Awards (EMA) for content published in 2023 gets underway with the release of the 2024 contest rules and class lists for AHP Media Industry, Media Professional, and Business members.