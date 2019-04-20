The Pursuit of Excellence Continues as Finalists Enter the Final Leg in the AHP Equine Media Awards

Winners Announced on June 1 at the 2019 Equine Media Conference in Albuquerque

The announcement of award finalists ends the anticipation for 70 AHP members who have placed in the top five in one or more of the 63 classes in the 2019 AHP Equine Media Awards (EMA).

Held since 1974, the American Horse Publications (AHP) annual awards contest offers members an opportunity to be recognized for excellence in a variety of equine media categories. This year’s competition for material published in 2018 drew 711 entries from 119 members.

The Equine Media Awards, open to AHP members only, offer a Publishing Media Division for print or online publications and freelancers as well as a Business Division for equine-related businesses, nonprofit organizations, and colleges.

The next milestone on the road to EMA Gold is the announcement of the winners. Awards are placed first, second, third, or honorable mention based on the number of entries in the class. Every finalist is recognized for their achievement. The Equine Media Awards presentation will be held on Saturday evening, June 1, 2019, at the Hotel Albuquerque at Old Town during the AHP “High Desert Media Roundup” in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Members interested in attending the AHP Equine Media Conference & Awards in Albuquerque can access conference information and register online at https://www.americanhorsepubs.org/attending-ahp-annual-conference/.

The results of the Equine Media Awards will be available after the awards presentation in June.

Who will earn EMA gold in ABQ? Here is the list of AHP members who are Equine Media Award finalists for 2019. Congratulations!

For information on the AHP Equine Media Awards or the AHP Equine Media Conference in Albuquerque, contact ahorsepubs@aol.com or visit www.americanhorsepubs.org.

American Horse Publications has united equine-related publishing media, businesses, professionals, colleges, and students for nearly 50 years. The non-profit professional membership association promotes excellence in equine publishing media and encourages relationships and communication within the horse industry. For more information, visit www.americanhorsepubs.org.