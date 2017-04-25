List of 2017 AHP Equine Media Awards Finalists Released

The wait is over. The finalists in the 2017 American Horse Publications Equine Media Awards (EMA) have been named. “This announcement ends two-months of anticipation for the 71 AHP members who have learned that they placed in the top five in one or more of 64 classes,” says Chris Brune, AHP Executive Director and EMA Coordinator.
Held since 1974, the AHP annual awards contest provides members with an opportunity to be recognized for excellence in equine media. This year’s competition for material published in 2016 drew 783 entries from 105 members, an increase in entries and participants from last year.
The Equine Media Awards, open to AHP members only, offer a Publishing Media Division for publications and freelancers and a Business division for equine-related businesses, organizations, and colleges.
The awards not only recognize excellence in equine media, but every entry is critiqued by professional judges to encourage members to improve.
The excitement isn’t over for the finalists. The next milestone is the announcement of the winners. Awards are placed first, second, third, or honorable mention, so every finalist is recognized for their achievement. The Equine Media Awards presentation will be held on Saturday evening, June 17, 2017, at the DoubleTree Resort by Hilton Paradise Valley during the AHP “Saddle Up for Scottsdale” Equine Media Conference in Scottsdale, Arizona.
Members interested in attending the AHP Equine Media Conference & Awards in Scottsdale can access conference information and register online at https://www.americanhorsepubs.org/attending-ahp-annual-conference/.
The results of the Equine Media Awards will be available on the AHP website after the awards presentation in June.
Who will be this year’s stars who earn EMA gold in Scottsdale? Here is the list of AHP members who are Equine Media Award finalists for 2017. Congratulations!
PUBLISHING MEDIA DIVISION FINALISTS
American Cowboy
American Racehorse
America’s Horse
Barrel Horse News
BloodHorse
California Horsetrader
Chrome
Cowgirl Magazine
Daily Racing Form
Dressage Today
Driving Digest
Equine Career Network
Equine Journal
EQUUS
Hoof Beats
Horse & Rider
Horse Illustrated
Horse Radio Network LLC
Mid-Atlantic Thoroughbred
Modern Arabian Horse
New York Horse
NRHA Reiner
Off-Track Thoroughbred Magazine
Paint Horse Journal
PATH Intl. Strides
Pennsylvania Equestrian
PleasureHorse.com
Practical Horseman
Quarter Horse News
Ranch Horse Journal
Sidelines Magazine
Speedhorse
The American Quarter Horse Journal
The Chronicle of the Horse
The Florida Horse
The Horse: Your Guide To Equine Health Care
Thoroughbred Daily News
Untacked
USDF Connection
USHJA In Stride
Western Horse and Gun
Western Horseman Magazine
Megan Arszman
Abigail Boatwright
Melinda Brown
Kate Bradley Byars
Sarah Evers Conrad
Jennifer Keeler
Bianca McCarty
Merri Melde
Kathryn Navarra
Dusty Perin
Cheri Prill
Kelly Sanchez
Kara Stewart
Scott Trees
BUSINESS DIVISION FINALISTS
American Paint Horse Association
Boehringer Ingelheim Vetmedica, Inc.
Central Garden & Pet
Certified Horsemanship Association
Horse Lifestyle
Horseware Products, Ltd.
Manna Pro Products, LLC
Monty Roberts JOIN UP International
National Reining Horse Association
Ohio Quarter Horse Association
Pinto Horse Association of America, Inc.
PM Advertising
Purina Animal Nutrition
Road to the Horse/Ride the Remuda Productions
SmartPak
American Horse Publications has united equine-related publishing media, businesses, professionals, colleges, and students for nearly 50 years. The non-profit professional association promotes excellence in equine publishing media and encourages relationships and communication within the horse industry. For more information, visit www.americanhorsepubs.org.
Contact: Christine Brune
Phone: (386) 760-7743
Email: AHorsePubs@aol.com
www.americanhorsepubs.org