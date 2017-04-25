List of 2017 AHP Equine Media Awards Finalists Released

The wait is over. The finalists in the 2017 American Horse Publications Equine Media Awards (EMA) have been named. “This announcement ends two-months of anticipation for the 71 AHP members who have learned that they placed in the top five in one or more of 64 classes,” says Chris Brune, AHP Executive Director and EMA Coordinator.

Held since 1974, the AHP annual awards contest provides members with an opportunity to be recognized for excellence in equine media. This year’s competition for material published in 2016 drew 783 entries from 105 members, an increase in entries and participants from last year.

The Equine Media Awards, open to AHP members only, offer a Publishing Media Division for publications and freelancers and a Business division for equine-related businesses, organizations, and colleges.

The awards not only recognize excellence in equine media, but every entry is critiqued by professional judges to encourage members to improve.

The excitement isn’t over for the finalists. The next milestone is the announcement of the winners. Awards are placed first, second, third, or honorable mention, so every finalist is recognized for their achievement. The Equine Media Awards presentation will be held on Saturday evening, June 17, 2017, at the DoubleTree Resort by Hilton Paradise Valley during the AHP “Saddle Up for Scottsdale” Equine Media Conference in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Members interested in attending the AHP Equine Media Conference & Awards in Scottsdale can access conference information and register online at https://www.americanhorsepubs.org/attending-ahp-annual-conference/.

The results of the Equine Media Awards will be available on the AHP website after the awards presentation in June.

Who will be this year’s stars who earn EMA gold in Scottsdale? Here is the list of AHP members who are Equine Media Award finalists for 2017. Congratulations!

PUBLISHING MEDIA DIVISION FINALISTS

American Cowboy

American Racehorse

America’s Horse

Barrel Horse News

BloodHorse

California Horsetrader

Chrome

Cowgirl Magazine

Daily Racing Form

Dressage Today

Driving Digest

Equine Career Network

Equine Journal

EQUUS

Hoof Beats

Horse & Rider

Horse Illustrated

Horse Radio Network LLC

Mid-Atlantic Thoroughbred

Modern Arabian Horse

New York Horse

NRHA Reiner

Off-Track Thoroughbred Magazine

Paint Horse Journal

PATH Intl. Strides

Pennsylvania Equestrian

PleasureHorse.com

Practical Horseman

Quarter Horse News

Ranch Horse Journal

Sidelines Magazine

Speedhorse

The American Quarter Horse Journal

The Chronicle of the Horse

The Florida Horse

The Horse: Your Guide To Equine Health Care

Thoroughbred Daily News

Untacked

USDF Connection

USHJA In Stride

Western Horse and Gun

Western Horseman Magazine

Megan Arszman

Abigail Boatwright

Melinda Brown

Kate Bradley Byars

Sarah Evers Conrad

Jennifer Keeler

Bianca McCarty

Merri Melde

Kathryn Navarra

Dusty Perin

Cheri Prill

Kelly Sanchez

Kara Stewart

Scott Trees

BUSINESS DIVISION FINALISTS

American Paint Horse Association

Boehringer Ingelheim Vetmedica, Inc.

Central Garden & Pet

Certified Horsemanship Association

Horse Lifestyle

Horseware Products, Ltd.

Manna Pro Products, LLC

Monty Roberts JOIN UP International

National Reining Horse Association

Ohio Quarter Horse Association

Pinto Horse Association of America, Inc.

PM Advertising

Purina Animal Nutrition

Road to the Horse/Ride the Remuda Productions

SmartPak

###

American Horse Publications has united equine-related publishing media, businesses, professionals, colleges, and students for nearly 50 years. The non-profit professional association promotes excellence in equine publishing media and encourages relationships and communication within the horse industry. For more information, visit www.americanhorsepubs.org.

Contact: Christine Brune

Phone: (386) 760-7743

Email: AHorsePubs@aol.com

www.americanhorsepubs.org