The Pursuit of Excellence and EMA Gold are at the Starting Gate for 2019

The AHP Equine Media Awards (EMA) gets underway this month with the release of the annual contest rules and class list.

Held since 1974, the 2019 American Horse Publications (AHP) annual awards contest offers members an opportunity to be recognized for excellence in 66 equine media classes covering journalism, visual media, multimedia, social media marketing and design.

“The publishing industry is in a constant state of change as technology advances and audiences utilize multiple methods to access news and information,” says Chris Brune, AHP Executive Director and EMA Coordinator. “Equine media provides quality content for the multiple niches in the horse industry and this year’s EMAs reflect the variety of informative, educational, and entertaining material that was published in 2018.”

The Equine Media Awards is open to AHP members only and offers a Publishing Media Division for publications and freelancers as well as a Business Division for equine-related businesses, nonprofit organizations, and colleges.

The Publishing Media Division for Publishing Media and Individual members includes 51 classes with the addition of two new classes:

Publishing Media Equine-related Advertising/Marketing Social Media Post or Ad

Publishing Media Equine-related Advertising/Marketing Social Media Campaign

The Business Division which started in 2015, was expanded to 19 classes in 2019 and includes four additional classes.

Business Equine-related Advertising/Marketing Social Media Post or Ad

Business Equine-related Video (2 minutes or under)

Business Equine-related Video (over 2 minutes)

Business Equine-related Marketing Promotion (print or digital)

The 2019 AHP Equine Media Awards rules and class list are available to view online at https://www.americanhorsepubs.org/ahp-awards-contest/

To enter the AHP Equine Media Awards, you must be an AHP member for 2019. Entry forms are available on the Members-Only page and require login to access or download.

If you have questions about the AHP awards contest, please contact Chris Brune at ahorsepubs@aol.com.

If you are interested in becoming an AHP member and entering the EMAs, please visit https://www.americanhorsepubs.org/become-an-ahp-member/

The 2019 AHP Equine Media Awards presentation will be held on Saturday evening, June 1, 2019, at Hotel Albuquerque during the AHP Equine Media Conference in Albuquerque, New Mexico on May 30 to June 1.

American Horse Publications has united equine-related publishing media, businesses, professionals, colleges, and students for nearly 50 years. The non-profit professional membership association promotes excellence in equine publishing media and encourages relationships and communication within the horse industry. For more information, visit www.americanhorsepubs.org.