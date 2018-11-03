An Opportunity for Students to Reach their Dreams of a Career in Equine Media through the AHP Student Award Contest

Application Deadline Date is February 15, 2019

American Horse Publications knows all about students with a passion for horses and equine media. The AHP Student Award program, which began in 1993, was initiated to promote awareness to students of the career opportunities available in equine publishing. “AHP’s involvement with students is a rewarding experience for both the students and the association,” says AHP Executive Director Chris Brune. “Not only does it offer students a chance to learn about a career they may be passionate about, but it has also given equine media a long list of talented young people who are an asset to our industry.”

“Attracting young people with a passion for horses and media is important to sustain our industry,” continues Brune. “This year, AHP has increased the Travel Award to $1,000 and extended the application deadline date.” AHP will promote the Student Award to colleges throughout the U.S. and via its social media channels and member publications.

The 2019 AHP Student Award Contest recognizes the talents of students by awarding up to three $1,000 travel awards to attend the AHP Annual Equine Media Conference in Albuquerque, New Mexico on May 30 – June 1, 2019. Travel Award winners have an opportunity to meet leading equine media professionals and discuss career possibilities during the three days of educational sessions and related networking activities. One Travel Award winner will be selected at the conference as the 2019 Student Award winner and receive a cash award of $1,000.

If you know a student who could benefit from the AHP Student Award Contest, please encourage them to apply for this award.

2019 AHP Student Award applications and guidelines are available www.americanhorsepubs.org/student-award-contest/student-award-guidelines. Eligible applicants are required to send a completed application form plus additional information by February 15, 2019.

AHP offers other opportunities for students including Student membership available to high school, college, and graduate students for annual dues of $25, and the AHP Internship Program, which offers college students an opportunity to intern at equine publishing media or businesses and gain valuable hands-on work experience.

For more information on American Horse Publications and its programs, visit www.americanhorsepubs.org or contact: Judy Lincoln AHP Student Program Coordinator, (386) 760-7743; E-mail: AHorsePubs2@aol.com.

American Horse Publications is a professional membership association of over 450 equine-related media, professionals, associations, and businesses. Established in 1970, AHP has continued to promote better relationships and communication within the equine media industry. Started in 1993, the AHP Student Award program was initiated to promote awareness of the career opportunities available to students.