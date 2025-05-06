2025 Horse Stars Hall of Fame Inductees Announced

The Horse Stars Hall of Fame honors the contributions of amazing horses by sharing the stories of their athletic and humanitarian feats. It was established by the EQUUS Foundation and the United States Equestrian Federation (USEF) in 2013 to celebrate the extraordinary talent of horses and their magical and powerful bond with people.

The USEF inducts the horses recognized annually as “Horses of Honor” for their stellar athletic performances. The EQUUS Foundation inducts horses who have had an inspirational impact on the public as companions, teachers and healers.

UNITED STATES EQUESTRIAN FEDERATION INDUCTEES

Caracole de la Roque

(2012 – )

Owned by H. Signe Ostby

With her ever-pricked ears, signature hackamore, and blazing speed on course, show jumper Caracole de la Roque leaves a lasting impression. At the 2024 Paris Olympics, “Cara” and rider Karl Cook were called up from the alternate position; with three consecutive clear rounds, the pair played a pivotal role in securing the silver medal for Team USA in only the second championship appearance of their career together. READ MORE >

CH The Crowd Went Nuts!

(2016 – )

Owned by Diane Sembler-Kamins



Seven years ago, Diane Sembler Kamins almost didn’t go look at the 2-year-old gelding who her then-trainer insisted was “the one.” After 28 years in the American Saddlebred world, Sembler Kamins was skeptical; she had bought and sold many horses, and had heard that description used too many times before. But when other plans fell through, she reached out at the last minute and said if she could see the horse before her morning flight the next day, she would do so. “Thank God I did,” Sembler Kamins said with a laugh. READ MORE >

Diabolo

(2012 – )

Owned by Diabolo Group

In 2023, Olympic eventer Will Coleman received an unsolicited email from a horse dealer about an established four-star horse available for sale in Australia. As he regularly receives ads like this, Coleman didn’t think much of it-until his wife, Katie, encouraged him to take a closer look. Before he knew it, Will and his father were on their way to Oz, making a whirlwind three-day trip to try the 11-year-old Holsteiner gelding Diabolo. Not much later, the talented dark bay boarded a plane bound for his new home at Will Coleman Equestrian in Ocala, Florida. READ MORE >

Diamond Dunes

(2013 – )

Owned by Fiona Howard

U.S. para dressage rider Fiona Howard had only five rides under her belt with her new equine partner, Diamond Dunes, when they contested their first CPEDI3* together at the World Equestrian Center-Ocala (Florida) in March 2024. But the pair swept the grade II classes there, winning each one with increasing scores over 70 percent. It was to be the start of a season which culminated in the pair leading the U.S. para dressage team to its first Paralympic team gold, a world # 1 ranking. But to understand Dunes’ story, it is important to first hear Howard’s. READ MORE >

Floratina

(2008 – )

Owned by Chloe Gasiorowski

In 2024, Floratina, the elegant bay Hanoverian, became perhaps the first horse ever to capture gold medals at international championships in two sports. “Flora,” who in 2019 was ridden by Canadian Lindsay Kellock to a team gold medal at the Pan Am Games in Lima, Peru, added more hardware to her resume at the 2024 Paris Paralympics. There, Flora and five-time Paralympian Rebecca Hart earned gold in both the Grade III individual test and freestyle and anchored the U.S. squad for its first-ever Paralympic team gold. READ MORE >

McQueen

(2014 – )

Owned by Lanie Walkenbach

Adult amateur hunter rider Lanie Walkenbach bought the U.S.-bred KWPN gelding McQueen in August 2023 because she had always wanted to “play owner.” Almost immediately, the striking bay began making her dreams come true. That fall, with professional Nick Haness in the tack, “Dash” captured a series of tri-colors at the Capital Challenge and additional prizes at the Pennsylvania National and Washington International (Maryland) horse shows. But the plan always was for Dash to become an amateur horse. READ MORE >

EQUUS FOUNDATION INDUCTEES

Bud

(2003 – )

Owned by F.R.I.E.N.D.S. Horse Rescue & Sanctuary

If you visit the F.R.I.E.N.D.S. Horse Rescue and Sanctuary (https://www.eiahorses.org) in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, you may be greeted by a strapping warmblood/draft horse cross gelding known simply as Bud. A resident at the sanctuary for over a decade, the former jumper is described as a “gentle giant” who follows guests around looking for snacks and begging for attention. READ MORE >

Dude

(1993 – )

Owned by This Old Horse

Many of the animals who make their way to This Old Horse are unrideable, older, and/or have special needs. Dude arrived blind after spending nearly two decades as one half of a local farmer’s cart team relying on his equine partner to help him navigate. But when this horse passed away Dude was lost-literally and figuratively, and not much later, Dude’s owner died as well. READ MORE >

Duke of Oil

(2006 – )

Owned by Great Oak Equine Assisted Programs

All equines who work within the realm of Equine Assisted Services (EAS) are exceptional animals. Named 2024 PATH Intl. Equine of the Year, Duke of Oil has provided services to nearly 1,000 participants since arriving at Great Oak Equine Assisted Programs in 2022. According to Deborah McWhirter, Manager of Equine and Barn Services, “Duke” is an “ideal” therapy horse and truly extraordinary. READ MORE >

Kilcarna French Fancy

(2008 – )

Owned by Great Oak Equine Assisted Programs

When amateur eventer Augie Vettorino imported Kilcarna French Fancy from Ireland as a 5-year-old, he hoped the 17.3 hand Irish Sport Horse gelding would end up being the perfect long-term partner. Unfortunately, the athletic youngster proved to be a bit more exuberant than Vettorino had expected. Eventually, Arnie found his place in the jumper ring, but when he started to show signs of needing a less intense lifestyle, he became a miracle worker as a therapy horse at Greak Oak. READ MORE >

Trademark

(2011 – )

Owned by Shadowfax Equestrian

Trademark has a U.S. Equestrian Federation show record that is 45 pages long and still growing. But one night in 2021, it seemed like not only his illustrious career, but maybe even his life, would come to an abrupt and tragic end. The prognosis for full recovery was poor, but Trademark made it clear he wasn’t done yet. READ MORE >

“On behalf of the EQUUS Foundation and the United States Equestrian Federation, we wish to recognize the contributions of Christina Keim in authoring the profiles of the 2025 inductees and to the many authors and photographers who have contributed over the years,” said Lynn Coakley, EQUUS Foundation President.

The Horse Stars Hall of Fame is a wonderful way to demonstrate the staying power of horses — as athletes, laborers, companions, teachers and healers — and their unique abilities to move us through a spectrum of experiences from thrill and exhilaration to pure joy. By sharing the stories of these amazing horses, we hope to build a more informed and compassionate America that values the impact of horses in our lives.

Visit the Horse Stars Hall of Fame here

_________________________________________________________

ABOUT EQUUS FOUNDATION: The EQUUS Foundation, a 501(c)(3) public charity established in 2002, is the only national animal welfare charity and accrediting body in the United States that is 100% dedicated to equine welfare and with the dual mission to protect America’s horses from peril and strengthen the bond between people and horses. Donations are tax-deductible to the full extent of the law. Contact the EQUUS Foundation, Inc., at 168 Long Lots Road, Westport, CT 06880, Tele: (203) 259-1550, E-Mail: mail@equusfoundation.org. Visit equusfoundation.org.

ABOUT THE US EQUESTRIAN FEDERATION: Established in 1917, the United States Equestrian Federation (US Equestrian), the governing body of equestrian sport in the United States, is dedicated bringing the joy of horse sports to as many people as possible. Learn more about the US Equestrian at www.usequestrian.org.

Media Contact:

View release and photos here

Contact: Lynn Coakley

mail@equusfoundation.org

203-259-1550

Posted in: