2026 AHP Equine Media Student Travel Award Winners head to Lexington this May

Ava Wright and Marley Lien-Gonzalez compete for the title of 2026 AHP Equine Media Student Award Winner at the AHP Going the Distance, Going Together Equine Media Conference, May 14-16, in Lexington, Kentucky.

About Our Finalists:

Ava Wright is an Agricultural Communications Major at Tarleton State University. She plans to graduate this December 2026, and is also working towards her Equine Certification through her college’s equine science program. Her primary interest in an equine media career is advocating for the equine industry within agricultural policy by working directly with policymakers to educate and inform decision making.

“I am drawn to equine media as a way to clearly communicate the economic, cultural, and welfare impacts of the equine industry, which is often overlooked in agricultural legislation,” says Wright. “Through effective storytelling and policy-focused communication, I hope to help shape and revise bills, so they better reflect the needs and realities of equine operations. My goal is to serve as a bridge between equine professionals and policymakers by providing accurate information, amplifying industry voices, and supporting policies that benefit the equine industry at the state, national, and international levels.”

Ava is the daughter of Michael and Deborah Wright of Erie, Colorado.

Marley Lien-Gonzalez is a Journalism Undergraduate Major, Political Science Minor at Fordham University, anticipating a May 2027 graduation. After riding with a competitive hunter/jumper barn as a teenager, she decided to pursue a working-student path for the remainder of her junior riding career to gain as much experience and in-barn education as possible. Right after she began college to study journalism, Lien-Gonzalez started working for The Plaid Horse Magazine, which she calls, “the perfect marriage of my equestrian background and interest in writing, editing, and publishing.” Now a junior in college, she has added political science to my course study and is preparing to pursue a pre-law track.

“I will always be an equestrian and strive to serve the equine community;” she says. “Every skill I learn is to apply and give back to the industry that has shaped me.”

Marley is the daughter of Yuan-Hsiu Lien and Victor Gonzalez of Deerfield, Massachusetts.ms to build a career as a journalist who covers the Western way of life. She spent her childhood traveling to barrel races and rodeos all over the country thanks to my barrel racer sisters, and she found her place within cowboy culture as an artist and reporter rather than as a competitor. She has served as editorial intern at The Horse Review magazine.

Sharlee is the daughter of Kirk and Courtney Shumpert Hanna of Mooreville, Mississippi.

Student Award finalists will attend educational sessions and network with leading equine media professionals during the three-day conference in Lexington, Kentucky.

The Student Award Committee interviews the two finalists at the AHP conference on Thursday afternoon. The 2026 AHP Equine Media Student Award Winner will be announced Friday evening at the AHP Special Awards Reception. Equine Network LLC will present the Student Award winner and runner-up with cash awards.

The AHP Equine Media Conference is held in Lexington, Kentucky, May 14-16, 2026, at the Campbell House Lexington. For information on the conference, visit the AHP website, www.americanhorsepubs.org.

AHP (American Horse Publications) is a professional association of equine-related media, professionals, associations, and businesses. Established in 1970, AHP has promoted better relationships and communication within the equine media industry. Since 1993, the AHP Student Award program has continued to promote awareness of the career opportunities available to students.

Media Contact:

Christy Jenkins

AHP Associate Director

(804) 822-0042

christy.jenkins@easterassociates.com

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