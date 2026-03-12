Absorbine® and Back on Track® Sponsor Kappy Kaplan Farrier Appreciation Event, Celebrating Industry Excellence at Wellington International

Three National Awards Presented During Annual Evening at the Winter Equestrian Festival

East Longmeadow, Mass. – March 11, 2026 — Absorbine®, Back on Track®, the Farrier Education Fund and Wellington International proudly sponsored the annual Kappy Kaplan Farrier Appreciation Event on March 7, 2026, honoring the dedication and craftsmanship of farriers across the nation. Held at Wellington International during Saturday Night Lights, featuring the $500,000 Bainbridge Companies CSI5* Grand Prix, the evening celebrated the professionals who keep horses performing at their best.



Named in honor of Kappy Kaplan, a legendary farrier whose career left an enduring mark on the equestrian world, the event is a signature evening during the Winter Equestrian Festival (WEF). WEF hosts 12 weeks of FEI competition running through March 29 in Wellington, Florida.



The evening was hosted by Bryan Quinsey, who has served as executive director for the American Farriers Association, the American Association of Professional Farriers, the International Association of Professional Farriers, and the Hoofcare Essentials Foundation. Quinsey co-founded the Farrier Education Fund in 2024 alongside farriers Roy Bloom, Tim Cable, Dave Farley, Steve Prescott and Adam Wynbrandt. Wellington International Director of Sponsorship Lenore Brown led sponsor recognition and event introductions.



“Farriers are the unsung heroes of the equine world, and at Absorbine, we are incredibly proud to support an event that shines a well-deserved spotlight on their expertise, dedication and passion,” said Absorbine Vice President of Marketing and Innovation Amy Cairy. “The Kappy Kaplan Farrier Appreciation Event embodies everything we believe in, honoring those who work tirelessly to keep horses healthy, sound, and performing at their best.”



James Ruder, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Back on Track, a 20+ year Master Farrier veteran, could not agree more with Ms. Cairy. “Farriers are the foundation of our industry,” he said. “The simplest of statements, ‘No Hoof. No Horse,’ is true at all levels of all equestrian sports and Back on Track is proud to play a small part in honoring the American farrier.”



2026 Award Recipients

National Friend of the Farrier Award: Linda Hill and Dan Burke, Farrier Product Distribution

Now in its third year, the National Friend of the Farrier Award recognizes individuals who have advocated for and served the farrier and hoof care industry. Previous honorees include Jeremy McGovern of the American Farriers Journal (2024) and Bryan Quinsey (2025).



This year’s recipients, Linda Hill and Dan Burke, founded Farrier Product Distribution in 1990, a pioneering wholesale-only company dedicated to serving farrier supply retailers. Beginning with Bellota rasps and Capewell nails, the company has grown into the world’s largest wholesale supplier of horseshoes, nails, tools, and farrier accessories. Their commitment to quality, superior customer service and continuing education for farriers has strengthened the hoof care profession globally.

National Farrier Apprentice of the Year: Nico Kozakiewicz

The inaugural National Farrier Apprentice of the Year Award was presented to Nico Kozakiewicz of South Florida. Since the age of 15, Kozakiewicz has immersed himself in the farrier trade, spending summers and weekends riding along with experienced farriers before transitioning to full-time work after high school. Known for his tireless dedication to refining his forging techniques and his collaborative approach to equine hoof care alongside both farriers and veterinarians, he has also developed a keen interest in tool making and regularly attends clinics to expand his expertise.

National Farrier of the Year: Yancy Russell

The second inaugural award of the evening, the National Farrier of the Year, was presented to Yancy Russell (Baptistown, New Jersey, and South Florida). Russell’s connection to horses began at just 2 years old, when he started showing horses alongside his father. Over the course of his distinguished career, he has worked with multi-million-dollar Olympic horses to donkeys, bringing the same level of care and dedication to every animal.



Russell credits legendary farrier Arnie Gervasio as his most influential mentor and is himself a dedicated mentor to young farriers entering the trade. Known for his generous spirit both in the barn and beyond, Russell is widely respected by his peers and celebrated by the horse owners whose animals have thrived under his care.

Absorbine and Back on Track provided all attendees with generous gift bags and, along with the Farrier Education Fund, offered drawings and prizes.

After a brief program, the group enjoyed dinner and world-class show jumping. Irish Olympian Darragh Kenny and Eddy Blue, owned by Carol A. Sollak, earned their first WEF Saturday night grand prix victory gallop. Marilyn Little (USA) aboard her own La Contessa and Australian Olympian Thaisa Erwin and Hialita B, owned by Erwin and Michael Smith, broke the beam in a rare second-place tie.

Press Release with Photos



About Absorbine®

Absorbine® grew from humble beginnings. In 1892, Mary Ida Young and her husband, Wilbur Fenelon Young, began their journey. Wilbur, a piano deliveryman, relied on their horses for deliveries in the Northeast. Mary Ida, passionate about gardening and herbs, formulated Absorbine Veterinary Liniment. They used it on their horses daily for better circulation and healing. Word of its effectiveness spread, and Wilbur started selling it during his deliveries. Today, Absorbine is a global brand, offering a variety of products loved by horse and pet owners worldwide, all rooted in a legacy of care and innovation to help animals live their best lives.

Absorbine®

The Horse World’s Most Trusted Name®

Delivering innovative horse care products since 1892

Absorbine.com

About Back on Track®

Back on Track creates therapeutic products that help people, pets, and horses achieve a more active and comfortable lifestyle. Back on Track’s proven therapeutic technologies include Welltex®, Iontex™, Coppertex, Haematex™, and Cool on Track®. All were developed by combining Back on Track’s proprietary textile technology to create unprecedented health and wellness results, often referred to as “The Back on Track Effect.” Back on Track’s joint and muscle support products and braces are FDA Class 1 devices. Trauma Void, Back on Track’s line of riding helmets, is a global leader in safety and comfort. To learn more about Back on Track and our ever-expanding line of therapy and safety products, please ask your favorite retailer or visit us at BackonTrackUSA.com.

Media Contact:

Carrie Wirth

carriewirth@me.com

Posted in: