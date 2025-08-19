Active Riding Trips: More 2025 Appearances Scheduled on The Price Is Right TV Game Show

Stanfordville, NY (August 19, 2025) Active Riding Trips will appear twice this autumn – September 29 and November 24 — on television’s longest running game show, The Price Is Right, hosted by Drew Carey.

The travel agency, specializing since 2003 in more than 100 boutique horseback riding trip experiences to more than 20 countries, has already appeared twice this year on The Price Is Right, including as a winning prize on Episode 169 of Season 53 on June 4

“Come on down, the Price Is Right,” first aired on September 4, 1972, and features a variety of games and contests with the same basic challenge: Guess the prices of everyday or not-quite-everyday retail items as they vie for a chance at the big wheel in the Showcase Showdown.

Watch The Price Is Right free on CBS, Amazon Prime Video, Pluto TV and Philo, or on Paramount with subscription.

Active Riding Trips showcase packages with The Price Is Right have included multi-night getaways to an historic Wyoming ranch along what U.S. President Teddy Roosevelt dubbed the “most scenic 50 miles in America” at the East Entrance of Yellowstone National Park.

Each Active Riding Trip is hand-chosen and scouted ahead for quality, beautiful scenery and amazing riding. You will not find any of Active Riding Trip’s exact experiences at a lower price anywhere else – we’ll “put our money where our mouth is.”

Media Contact:

L.A. Berry

latheequinista@gmail.com

