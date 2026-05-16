AHP announces name change at 2026 Membership Meeting

May 16, 2026 | Charlottesville, VA – During their 2026 Equine Media Conference in Lexington, KY, the American Horse Publications’ Board of Directors announced that the association is changing its name to the Equine Media Association.

The 2020 Board of Directors created the Association Name Change Task Force and Organization Name Change Subcommittee which identified potential names, surveyed the membership, and reported findings to the Board in February 2020. Progress was halted due to the worldwide Coronavirus COVID-19, after which the association underwent a complete management transition. During the 2025 Strategic Planning Committee research and development phase, the Committee reviewed the 2020 report and listed the name change as a goal to which the Strategic Plan Task Force reviewed and agreed. The 2026-2031 Strategic Plan was adopted by the Board of Directors in February 2026, in an effort to welcome traditional publishers, freelancers, influencers, podcasters, videographers, designers – anyone who helps tell horse stories – to the association.

Next steps include copyright research, identifying name locations and change needs, budgeting, and branding. Be on the lookout for information about a logo contest.

The Board of Directors thanks the 2020 Association Name Change Task Force members, the Organization Name Change Subcommittee, the 2025 Strategic Planning Committee, and the 2025 Strategic Plan Task Force for their research, input, time, and effort to meet the needs of an evolving membership in a changing industry.

Media Contact:

Amy Sales, CMP

Executive Director

amy.sales@easterassociates.com

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