An Opportunity for Students to Reach their Dreams of a Career in Equine Media through the AHP Student Award Contest

Application Deadline Date is January 19, 2018

American Horse Publications knows all about students with a passion for horses and equine media. The AHP Student Award program, which began in 1993, was initiated to promote awareness to students of the career opportunities available in equine publishing. “AHP’s involvement with students is a rewarding experience for both the students and the association,” says AHP Executive Director Chris Brune. “Not only does it offer students a chance to learn about a career they may be passionate about, but it has also given equine publishing a long list of talented young people who are an asset to our industry.”

The 2018 AHP Student Award Contest recognizes the talents of students by awarding up to three $750 travel awards to attend the AHP Annual Equine Media Conference on June 14-16, 2018. Travel Award winners have an opportunity to meet leading equine publishing professionals and discuss career possibilities during the three days of educational sessions and related networking activities. One Travel Award winner will be selected at the conference as the 2018 Student Award winner and receive a cash award of $1,000.

AHP offers other opportunities for students including Student membership available to high school, college, and graduate students for annual dues of $25, and the AHP Internship Program, which offers college students an opportunity to intern at equine publishing media or businesses and gain valuable hands-on work experience.

If you know a student who could benefit from the AHP Student Award Contest, please encourage them to apply for this award.

2018 AHP Student Award applications and guidelines are available www.americanhorsepubs.org/student-award-contest/student-award-guidelines. Eligible applicants are required to send a completed application form plus additional information by January 19, 2018.

For more information on American Horse Publications and its programs, visit www.americanhorsepubs.org or contact: Judy Lincoln AHP Student Program Coordinator, (386) 760-7743; E-mail: AHorsePubs2@aol.com.

American Horse Publications is a professional association of over 500 equine-related publishing media, professionals, associations, and businesses. Established in 1970, AHP has continued to promote better relationships and communication within the equine media industry. Started in 1993, the AHP Student Award program was initiated to promote awareness of the career opportunities available to students.