American Horse Council Announces 2026 Annual Conference Speakers & Topics One Horse, One Industry – Year of the Horse

American Horse Council Announces 2026 Annual Conference Speakers & Topics

One Horse, One Industry – Year of the Horse

Washington, D.C. 04,29,2026 – The American Horse Council (AHC) is pleased to announce its 2026 Annual Conference and National Issues Forum, taking place June 21-24, 2026, at the historic Omni Shoreham Hotel in Washington, D.C.

This year’s conference theme, “One Horse, One Industry. Year of the Horse,” highlights the unity, strength, and shared responsibility across all sectors of the equine industry.

When you want to be in the know about the latest issues affecting the horse industry nationally and regionally, you’ve got to be at the AHC National Issues Forum in Washington, D.C. for insightful and informative discussions on all things affecting the equine industry. The event will wrap up with opportunities for organized agencies and congressional hill visits to show unity within the equine industry.

“The AHC Conference is where the horse industry comes together as one,” said Julie Broadway, President of the American Horse Council. “This event is designed to foster collaboration, elevate diverse perspectives, and strengthen our collective voice.”

Attendees can expect to get the most current and relevant information on topics affecting the equine industry. Click the link to see the schedule American Horse Council Conference – The American Horse Council

Registration opened April 15, 2026.

Topics & Speakers include:

The Path of Equestrian Athletes: interscholastic/intercollegiate pipeline

Roxanne Durant- IEA, Peter Cashman- IHSA, Lisa Terry – Director of Equestrian Center at Emory & Terry University, Tom O’Mara- USEF, Lynn Hickey – NCEA

Roxanne Durant- IEA, Peter Cashman- IHSA, Lisa Terry – Director of Equestrian Center at Emory & Terry University, Tom O’Mara- USEF, Lynn Hickey – NCEA Helping the Equine Veterinary Workforce Thrive

Lexis Conrow- President AAEVT

Lexis Conrow- President AAEVT Agritourism panel – Agritourism as a sustainability strategy for horse farms & Horseback tourism supports Eco and Regenerative Tourism

Abriana Johnson – Black Unicorn Creative & LA Berry – media relations, Active Riding Trips

Abriana Johnson – Black Unicorn Creative & LA Berry – media relations, Active Riding Trips Do More with Less: How AI protects membership, money and your credibility

Sabrina Stratford – Consultant

Sabrina Stratford – Consultant Beyond Geography & Discipline: How virtual communities are Driving Equine Professional Growth Jillian Blades Rice – More Leg Marketing

Developing a national-level equine operation and population model to inform emergency planning and decision-making.

Dr Sangeeta Rao and Jairo Palomares of CSU

Dr Sangeeta Rao and Jairo Palomares of CSU Trade/Tariff Research project presentation

Meghan O’Brien – AHC Intern Providence College

Meghan O’Brien – AHC Intern Providence College The Role of Equine Science in Today’s Equine Industry

Dr Kelly Vineyard & Dr Robert Jacobs

Dr Kelly Vineyard & Dr Robert Jacobs Second Careers for Horses

Katherine Gregory – CO Horse Rescue; Bryce Albright American Dude Ranch Assoc, Kristin Werner the Jockey Club, Kevin Price – PATH Intl.

Katherine Gregory – CO Horse Rescue; Bryce Albright American Dude Ranch Assoc, Kristin Werner the Jockey Club, Kevin Price – PATH Intl. Euthanasia & Disposal Panel

Jennifer Toussaint -NACA, Jessica Stark WHW and Sara Coleman AAEP/Vet Direct, Katherine Gregory Colorado Horse Rescue

Jennifer Toussaint -NACA, Jessica Stark WHW and Sara Coleman AAEP/Vet Direct, Katherine Gregory Colorado Horse Rescue The Impact of Mass Bailing Across the Equine Industry

Tinia Creamer – Heart of Phoenix Equine Rescue

Tinia Creamer – Heart of Phoenix Equine Rescue Finding and Securing Funding for Equine Programs: Practical Grant Writing Strategies for the Horse Industry

Sarah Diamond – Diamond Grants & Consulting LLC

Plus, Legislative & Regulatory Updates from AHC staff, Updates from AHC Committees.

In celebration of America’s 250th Anniversary, the 2026 conference will also honor the enduring role of horses in shaping the nation’s history, culture, and economy by attending a trip to Fort Meyers to tour the new horse facility for the Caisson Platoon.

AHC has also invited USDA leadership, including Secretary Rollins, Deputy Secretary Vaden and Under Secretary Hoskins to speak to the attendees. These are yet to be confirmed.

About the American Horse Council

The American Horse Council is the trusted voice of the equine industry in Washington, D.C. Its mission is to advocate for the health and welfare of the horse, as well as the economic and legislative interests of the equine industry.

Media Contact:

Julie Broadway

American Horse Council

Phone: 202-296-4031

Email: jbroadway@horsecouncil.org

Posted in: