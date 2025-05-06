ASPCA Helps Equines Find Homes During Fifth Annual Adopt a Horse Month in May

Equine shelters and rescues across the country participating in national adoption campaign; ASPCA celebrates recent adoption of dozens of horses rescued from suspected cruelty

May 6, 2025

NEW YORK – This May, the ASPCA® (The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals®) celebrates the fifth annual Adopt a Horse Month to help more equines find loving homes. Through the ASPCA Right Horse program, the ASPCA brings together over 100 Adoption and Industry Partner groups nationwide working together to massively increase horse adoption in the United States.

The celebratory month kicks off following a months-long operation in Montana where the ASPCA collaborated with the Humane Society of Western Montana and the Madison County Sheriff’s Office to provide extended care to nearly 90 Morgan horses from a breeding operation in Madison County, Mont., who were seized in January under court order as part of an investigation into alleged animal cruelty. During their initial rescue, some of the horses appeared to be underweight and suffering from untreated medical conditions, injuries and painful hoof issues. While dozens of the rescued horses have been adopted into loving homes, some are still receiving treatment and soon will be available at myrighthorse.org, the ASPCA’s online adoption platform for equines. They will join hundreds of Partner horses nationwide available for adoption through the site.

“We are thrilled to have found a soft landing for the dozens of horses rescued earlier this year in Montana,” said Christie Schulte Kappert, vice president of ASPCA Equine Welfare. “This Adopt a Horse Month, we are thrilled to find even more homes for equines across the country and urge all animal lovers to advocate for equine adoption in their communities and support their local shelters and rescues who work tirelessly to save lives.”

The ASPCA also provides support for equine adoption organizations on ASPCApro, the organization’s platform for training, research and resources to help animal welfare professionals save more lives.

For more information about Adopt a Horse Month, visit aspca.org/ahm. For those unable to adopt or foster, there are plenty of ways to support horses in transition by helping connect the right horse to the right person. The ASPCA encourages equine advocates across the country to visit myrighthorse.org to find an organization near them to support and share adoptable equines on their social media channels using the hashtags #AdoptAHorse and #RightHorse.

About the ASPCA®

Founded in 1866, the ASPCA® (The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals®) was the first animal welfare organization to be established in North America and today serves as the nation’s leading voice for vulnerable and victimized animals. As a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit corporation with more than two million supporters nationwide, the ASPCA is committed to preventing cruelty to dogs, cats, equines, and farm animals throughout the United States. The ASPCA assists animals in need through on-the-ground disaster and cruelty interventions, behavioral rehabilitation, animal placement, legal and legislative advocacy, and the advancement of the sheltering and veterinary community through research, training, and resources. For more information, visit aspca.org, and follow the ASPCA on Facebook, X, Instagram, and TikTok.

