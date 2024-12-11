Divertimentos & Dressage Makes Ocala Debut

Brooke USA’s Signature Event Features a Dressage Musical Freestyle Performance to a Live Symphony Orchestra

OCALA, Fla., Dec. 11, 2024– Brooke USA Foundation’s (Brooke USA) Ocala Regional Advisory Council introduces the one-of-a kind showcase, Divertimentos & Dressage, to the Ocala community. The event will take place on Thurs., Jan. 30 from 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. at the historic, premier thoroughbred breeding and training facility, Bridlewood Farm. The showcase, presented by Lugano Diamonds, will feature a live performance by the Ocala Symphony Orchestra representing premier classical musicians from across the region. Led by chorus director and assistant conductor Joshua L. Mazur, invigorating musical selections will set the stage for choreographed movements of extraordinarily gifted dressage riders and their Grand Prix horses.

Spectators will be stunned by the beauty of this event when horses, riders, orchestra, and guests all share the arena. Award-winning dressage riders include nationally and internationally recognized riders and Ocala residents Audrie Anthony, Alex Dominguez, Jessica Howington, Nicole Scarpino, and Erin Walker. Additional riders will be announced with all performing to works of classical composers.

Committee co-chairs, Sally Lewis and Laurie Zink, Brooke USA board member Tami Fratis, and chair of Brooke USA’s Young Professional Council Morgan Measey spearheaded the dawn of the event in the Horse Capital of the World®, Ocala. Originally, conceptualized by Sally Frick, a member of Brooke USA’s board of directors, amateur equestrian, and professional flutist, the inimitable Divertimentos & Dressage makes its third market expansion.

“We are thrilled to bring to life Brooke USA’s Divertimentos & Dressage presented by Lugano Diamonds right here in Ocala,” said Sally Lewis. “This will be a benefit concert like no other, bringing together people who genuinely want to make a difference in helping to improve the health, welfare, and productivity of working horses, donkeys and mules. The equine industry is extremely near and dear to me, and it warms my heart to present such a magical experience to Ocala residents, while helping other more vulnerable communities worldwide, and right here in the U.S., who depend on these beloved animals for survival.”

“It’s so exciting to be part of Ocala’s inaugural Divertimentos & Dressage presented by Lugano Diamonds,” added Laurie Zink. “It is truly fulfilling to unite my love for horses, arts and culture, and social good under Brooke USA’s signature program and fundraiser offering guests a ringside experience with these majestic creatures performing to music. We cannot wait to welcome a variety of residents, young equestrians, classical and live music connoisseurs, and more for an evening that benefits an organization funding on-the-ground programs that benefit working equines and those they serve. This is especially significant this year as Brooke USA is celebrating its 10th anniversary and we are the first event lined up for the celebration.”

Divertimentos & Dressage presented by Lugano Diamonds includes a cocktail reception, silent auction, and travel auction. Starting with registration at 6:00 p.m. guests will enjoy a pre-performance reception with cocktails and hors d’oeuvres. Promptly at 7:00 p.m., guests will be treated to a one-hour performance. For the evening of music and freestyle dressage, individual adult tickets are $90 per person, a pair of Concertmaster tickets are $350, a Freestyle table for eight is $1,250, a Premier table for eight is $2,500, and a VIP table for eight is $5,000. To learn more about sponsorship and ticket opportunities, please visit BrookeUSA.org/events.

“We are so grateful to the communities comprising the foothills of the Carolinas, Wellington, and now Ocala for embracing this magnificent signature event and the good that it does for equines and humankind by supporting the life-saving work of Brooke USA,” stated Emily Dulin, CEO of Brooke USA. “Divertimentos & Dressage is a breathtaking experience you do not want to miss.”

About Brooke USA Foundation (Brooke USA): The mission of Brooke USA is to significantly improve the health, welfare and productivity of working horses, donkeys and mules and the people who depend on them for survival worldwide. We are committed to sustainable economic development by reducing poverty, increasing food security, ensuring access to water, providing a means to education, and raising basic standards of living through improved equine health and welfare. We accomplish this by raising funds and responsibly directing them to the areas of greatest need.

Brooke USA strives to alleviate the suffering and vulnerability of developing communities by funding and implementing programs that improve the quality of life and health of working equines and thereby positively impacting their economic sustainability, protecting the planet, ensuring gender equality, and guaranteeing life on land resilience. We want to see healthy, happy people and equines that work in partnership to achieve sustainable local economies.

