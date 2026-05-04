EQUUS Foundation Supports Global Effort to Advance Mental Health Through Horses

The EQUUS Foundation is proud to support the 2026 Horses for Mental Health Campaign.

“We are committed to protecting horses and strengthening the horse-human bond in ways that improve lives on both ends of the lead rope”, said Dr. Karin Bump, EQUUS Foundation Chief Operating Officer. “Science is catching up to what we see every day – horses have an extraordinary ability to help people feel seen, grounded, and safe. Because horses respond to what we feel rather than what we say, they create powerful moments of awareness and connection that can open the door to real healing.”

Growing research supports the role horses can play in psychotherapy and counseling. As highly perceptive prey animals, horses are deeply attuned to nonverbal communication, offering immediate feedback that can deepen self-awareness and trust. Their calming presence can also help participants feel grounded and engaged in the therapeutic process.

The video – Healing the Healers: The Power of Horses and Veterinarian Mental Health – at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SwavDw3zYFI – produced by the Horses for Mental Health shows how veterinarians are benefiting from the horse’s healing power. Veterinarian stress is a critical issue resulting in high rates of burnout, depression, and anxiety.

Held each May during Mental Health Awareness Month, the campaign empowers nonprofit organizations to raise funds for their own programs while increasing awareness of this evidence-supported approach to care.

Among those participating in the 2026 campaign are EQUUS Foundation Mentor organizations that exemplify the highest standards of horse care, sustainability, and program delivery – ensuring horse welfare and meaningful human outcomes remain at the forefront of their work.

Endeavor Therapeutic Horsemanship, Mount Kisco, NY – DONATE HERE

Gleneayre Equestrian Program, Lumberton, NJ – DONATE HERE

Lucky Orphans Horse Rescue, Inc., Dover Plains, NY – DONATE HERE

Maryland Therapeutic Riding, Crownsville, MD – DONATE HERE

The EQUUS Foundation welcomes all Horses for Mental Health Charity Partners to seek accreditation and financial support from the EQUUS Foundation. The application process will be open from July 15 to August 15. Click here to learn more.

“The partnership with Horses for Mental Health reflects our shared commitment to advancing both equine welfare and human well-being,” said Lynn Coakley, EQUUS Foundation President. “Together, we can help ensure more individuals have access to the healing power of horses, while safeguarding the horses who make that healing possible.”

To learn more about the EQUUS Foundation and our work to protect America’s horses and strengthen the bond between horses and people, visit: equusfoundation.org

ABOUT EQUUS FOUNDATION: The EQUUS Foundation, a 501(c)(3) public charity established in 2002, is the only national animal welfare charity and accrediting body in the United States that is 100% dedicated to equine welfare and with the dual mission to protect America’s horses from peril and strengthen the bond between people and horses. Donations are tax-deductible to the full extent of the law. Contact the EQUUS Foundation, Inc., at 168 Long Lots Road, Westport, CT 06880, Tele: (203) 259-1550, E-Mail: mail@equusfoundation.org. Visit equusfoundation.org.

View release and photos here

Media Contact:Dr. Karin Bump

dr.kbump@equusfoundation.org

203-259-1550

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