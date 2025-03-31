EQUUS Television Network’s Diana De Rosa to Provide Exclusive Coverage of FEI Sports Forum and FEI World Cup Finals in Switzerland

March 31, 2025 – Geneva, Switzerland – EQUUS Television is thrilled to announce that renowned equestrian journalist and 10-time Summer Olympic Photojournalist Diana De Rosa will be delivering in-depth, on-the-scene coverage of two of the most prestigious equestrian events of the year.

De Rosa’s reporting will commence at the FEI Sports Forum in Geneva, Switzerland, on March 31st and April 1st. Following this, she will travel to Basel to cover the highly anticipated FEI World Cup Finals from Wednesday, April 2nd, through Sunday, April 6th. EQUUS audiences can look forward to comprehensive coverage of the world’s top Jumping, Dressage, and Vaulting competitions, featuring elite equestrian athletes from across the globe. Tune into EQUUS Subscription Free for background, on the scene coverage and up to the minute news, results & mix zone interviews from the event.

“EQUUS Television remains committed to bringing audiences unparalleled access to the most significant equestrian events worldwide. The FEI World Cup Finals align perfectly with the type of high-caliber content that our viewers expect and appreciate,” said EQUUS CEO John Barlett. “With Diana De Rosa’s expertise and storytelling prowess, we are excited to offer an immersive look at this prestigious global event.”

Stay connected with EQUUS Television for exclusive interviews, behind-the-scenes insights, and real-time updates from the FEI Sports Forum and FEI World Cup Finals.

About EQUUS Television:

EQUUS Television is the global media leader in equestrian sports, lifestyle, and culture. Broadcasting 24/7 across leading digital platforms and smart TVs—including Amazon Fire, Apple TV, Android TV, ROKU, LG, Samsung, and Dingo TV plus iPhone and Android mobile platforms, EQUUS Television Network delivers SUBSCRIPTION-FREE content that celebrates the beauty, excitement, and community of the horse world.

