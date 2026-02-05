GGT FOOTING® is a 2026 Derby Sponsor for the East Coast Thoroughbred League

GGT Footing is excited to support this new and industry positive horse show business!

In 2026, the East Coast Thoroughbred League (ECTB) launches a pointed, intro-level show series dedicated to the Off-Track Thoroughbred. Hosted at top venues throughout the Mid-Atlantic and East Coast regions, the league will initially offer divisions in the hunters and jumpers, all designed to welcome juniors, amateurs and green OTTB’s into the show ring.

Riders will be able to earn points at participating shows toward year-end ECTB High point and Championship awards, highlighting the heart, stamina, and intelligence that make Thoroughbreds so special. Their 2026 calendar currently includes 26 horse shows where many venues are already large show facilities with GGT Footing, but several smaller boutique farms are hosting shows as well!

GGT Footing is offering a sponsorship price on footing to any ECTB member competitors, show host facilities, and trainers or show managers looking to build or upgrade arena surfaces. GGT Footing proudly supports ECTB and reiterates their powerful message about the value of the retired racehorse beyond the finish line. Together, we can help build a welcoming, educational circuit that helps more riders choose Thoroughbreds – and keeps these horses front and center where they belong.

Contact Barb Dipalma at 864-804-8664 or email her with your details at barb.dipalma@polysols.com

GGT Footing is the equine footing division of Polysols, Inc. with products used in private backyard farms to World Class Olympic level venues. We have accomplished arena builders around the world, ready to serve your every need for arena footing.

GGT Footing is a world class product that you can afford! Learn more here.

Media Contact:

Barb DiPalma

Barb.DiPalma@polysols.com

Posted in: