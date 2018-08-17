Learn Locally in Lexington with American Horse Publications’ First-Ever Regional Workshop

American Horse Publications (AHP) is going local in Lexington with its first-ever regional workshop. Thanks to requests from membership for additional educational opportunities, this unique educational experience will focus on social media topics for one day only—October 15, 2018—with Jason Falls, a leading digital strategist, author, speaker, and thinker in the digital and social media marketing industry. AHP members in the Lexington, KY, area—or any members who wish to travel to Lexington—will learn from Falls’ presentation, “The No-Nonsense Guide to Social Media,” while enjoying the beauty and history of The Club at UK’s Spindletop Hall. Registration is limited to only 40 attendees and is on a first come, first serve basis.

This workshop will run from 8:45 a.m. to 4 p.m. with three sessions in the morning and three in the afternoon, along with a lunch break. It has been designed for AHP members who work in the equine publishing industry or those who own an equine-related business, brand, or service. Attendees should have a moderate level of social media skills. Topics include: Why Social Media, Social Media Strategy, Social Media Activation, Paid Social Media, Let’s Talk Networks, Evaluating Your Social Media Success, and a Q & A session.

Falls is the Director of Digital and Social Strategy for Cornett, a full-service ad agency in Lexington, KY. His strategies and ideas have touched iconic brands, including AT&T, Valvoline, Buffalo Trace, Humana, Rawlings, Maker’s Mark, Tempur-Pedic, Fireball Whiskey, Trident, GM, and others. Falls is an innovator in the conversation research segment of social analytics and founded the Conversation Research Institute, which mines online conversations for consumer insights for businesses of all sizes.

An award-winning strategist and widely read industry pundit, Falls has been noted as a top influencer in the social technology and marketing space by Forbes, Entrepreneur, Advertising Age, and others. He is the co-author of two books: No Bullshit Social Media: The All-Business, No-Hype Guide to Social Media Marketing (Que 2011); and The Rebel’s Guide To Email Marketing (Que 2012). Falls is also noted for founding SocialMediaExplorer.com, one of the industry’s most widely read blogs.

AHP’s first regional workshop will become part of its mission to be the primary source of education, resources, and networking for the equine media community.

Registration is now open online at www.americanhorsepubs.org/regional-workshop-lexington-2018 for AHP members only. The early bird discount will be given to the first 25 registrants who are paid by September 15. After that, the cost is $95 for any registrations after the first 25 and for those paid after September 15. Registration closes on September 30. There will be no on-site registration.

To learn more about the benefits of becoming a member of AHP and attending the workshop, visit https://www.americanhorsepubs.org/become-an-ahp-member/

About American Horse Publications

AHP has united equine-related publishing media, businesses, professionals, colleges, and students for nearly 50 years. The non-profit professional association promotes excellence in equine publishing media and encourages relationships and communication to increase interest in the horse industry. For more information, visit the www.americanhorsepubs.org.

