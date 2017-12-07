Nominations Open for the 2018 Equine Industry Vision Award

Nominations are now open for the 17th annual Equine Industry Vision Award. Sponsored by Zoetis since its inception, the prestigious award is the first of its kind to showcase innovation across the entire equine market, as well as ingenuity and service.

Award nominees may include individuals and/or organizations. Candidates may be considered for a single outstanding visionary achievement or for sustained outstanding contributions that have made a profound impact on the equine industry. Anyone is eligible to be nominated, re-nominated or to nominate a candidate for the award. Nominations are due Feb. 5, 2018.

The 2018 Equine Industry Vision Award recipient will be announced during a breakfast ceremony sponsored by Zoetis on June 15, 2018, at the American Horse Publications (AHP) Equine Media Conference in Hunt Valley, Maryland. The winner receives a lead crystal trophy created by master artisan Peter Wayne Yenawine and commissioned by Zoetis. Additionally, the name of the award recipient is engraved on the Equine Industry Vision Award Perpetual Trophy on display at Zoetis headquarters in Parsippany, NJ.

“Zoetis is honored to recognize those who are committed to advancing the equine industry with this prestigious award,” said Sally Amtmann, senior equine marketing manager, Zoetis. “The award aligns with our mission to improve equine wellness and welfare for all horses, and we are proud to carry on the tradition of the Equine Industry Vision Award for the seventeenth consecutive year.”

To request a nomination ballot for the 2018 Equine Industry Vision Award, contact Judy Lincoln, EIVA coordinator, American Horse Publications, at 386-760-7743 or ahorsepubs2@aol.com. Nomination information is available online at www.americanhorsepubs.org/equine-industry-vision-award. All entry materials are due Feb. 5, 2018.

Past recipients of the Equine Industry Vision Award are true visionaries who have contributed to the growth and preservation of the equine industry, and include:

2017 – Sydney Knott, founder, president and CEO of Horses4Heroes, for her passion for increasing the public’s exposure to horses and growing involvement in the equine industry.

2016 – Gary L. Carpenter, commissioner and CEO of the National Reining Horse Association (NRHA), for his passion for increasing involvement with horses and working across disciplines in the equine industry.

2015 – Gayle Ecker, director of Equine Guelph, for her heartfelt work in connecting people, especially youth, with horses.

2014 – Patti Colbert for her numerous contributions to the equine industry including marketing Time to Ride, an initiative of the American Horse Council’s marketing alliance formed to connect people with horses and designed to encourage horse-interested consumers to enjoy the benefits of horse activities.

2013 – Professional Association of Therapeutic Horsemanship (PATH Int’l) for their work in promoting safe and effective therapeutic horseback riding for individuals with special needs throughout the world.

2012 – Equine Land Conservation Resource (ELCR) for the organization’s dedication to help preserve land for the future of equestrian sports, recreation and industry.

2011 – Robert Cacchione, executive director and co-founder of the Intercollegiate Horse Show Association (IHSA), for his exemplary vision to start an organization that would allow any college student to participate in horse shows, regardless of financial status or riding level.

2010 – John Nicholson for his work as the executive director of the Kentucky Horse Park and as president of the World Equestrian Games 2010 Foundation including his leadership in bringing the 2010 Alltech FEI World Equestrian Games to the United States.

2009 – Charlotte Brailey Kneeland, founder and director of the American Riding Instructors Association, for her vision to promote and certify riding instructors across the United States.

2008 – Sally Swift (1913-2009), the founder of the Centered Riding®, for having a revolutionary impact on horseback riding worldwide in the 20th century.

2007 – David O'Connor, best known for his Olympic accomplishments and his work as president of the United States Equestrian Federation (USEF).

2006 – Stanley F. Bergstein (1924-2011), executive vice president of Harness Tracks of America (HTA), for his positive contributions to the Standardbred racing industry and lifetime of accomplishments.

2005 – John Ryan Gaines (1928-2005) for his countless contributions to the horse world that continue to reach across disciplines.

2004 – American Quarter Horse Association (AQHA) for the organization's vast, positive impact on the equine experience worldwide.

2003 – Don Burt (1930-2012) for more than 50 years of living and working as a member of the horse industry and his efforts across disciplines.

2002 – Alexander Mackay-Smith (1903-1998) for his broad contributions to the whole of the equine industry.

American Horse Publications is dedicated to excellence in equine media through education and communication.

Zoetis (zō-EH-tis) is the leading animal health company, dedicated to supporting its customers and their businesses.

