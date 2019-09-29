The Path to Your Career as an Equine Media Professional Begins Here

Applications now available online for the 2020 AHP Student Award

American Horse Publications knows all about students with a passion for horses and equine media. The AHP Student Award program, which began in 1993, was initiated to promote awareness to students of the career opportunities available in equine publishing media.

“AHP’s involvement with students is a rewarding experience for both the students and the association,” says AHP Executive Director Chris Brune. “Not only does it offer students a chance to learn about a career they may be passionate about, but it has also given equine media a long list of talented young people. Attracting young people with a passion for horses and media is important to the equine industry.”

AHP will promote the Student Award to colleges throughout the U.S. and via its social media channels and member media. Deadline for applications in the AHP office is January 20, 2020.

The 2020 AHP Student Award Contest recognizes the talents of students by awarding up to three $1,000 travel awards to attend the 50th Anniversary AHP Annual Equine Media Conference, held at the Griffin Gate Marriott Resort & Spa in Lexington, Kentucky on May 28-30, 2020. Travel Award winners have an opportunity to meet leading equine media professionals and discuss career possibilities during the three days of educational sessions and related networking activities. One Travel Award winner will be selected at the conference as the 2020 Student Award winner and receive a cash award of $1,000.

If you know a student who could benefit from the AHP Student Award Contest, please encourage them to apply for this award.

2020 AHP Student Award applications and guidelines are available at www.americanhorsepubs.org/student-award-contest/student-award-guidelines. Eligible applicants are required to send a completed application form plus additional information by January 20, 2020.

AHP offers other opportunities for students including Student membership available to high school, college, and graduate students for dues of $25, and the AHP Internship Program, which offers college students an opportunity to intern at equine publishing media or businesses and gain valuable hands-on work experience.

For more information on American Horse Publications and its programs, visit www.americanhorsepubs.org or contact: Judy Lincoln AHP Student Program Coordinator, (386) 760-7743; E-mail: AHorsePubs2@aol.com.

American Horse Publications is a professional membership association of over 450 equine media, professionals, related associations and businesses. Celebrating its 50th Anniversary in 2020, AHP has continued to promote better relationships and communication within the equine media industry. Started in 1993, the AHP Student Award program was initiated to promote awareness of the career opportunities available to students.