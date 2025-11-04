Their Career Starts Here – and It Starts with Horses.

Help the next generation of equine communicators take the reins.

NOVEMBER 4, 2025 – Do you know a talented student with a passion for horses and storytelling? Encourage them to apply for the 2026 AHP Equine Media Student Award!

Each year, American Horse Publications (AHP) recognizes outstanding young people pursuing careers in equine media. High school seniors and undergraduate college students under 25 are eligible to apply. Two finalists will each receive a $1,000 travel award to attend the 2026 AHP Equine Media Conference in Lexington, Kentucky (May 14–16, 2026), along with complimentary conference registration and student membership.

All applicants receive a free one-year AHP student membership, opening doors to educational sessions, professional connections, and real-world experience, and are eligible for the reduced student conference registration rate. During the conference, a panel of industry professionals will interview the finalists and select the 2026 AHP Equine Media Student Award winner, with cash prizes presented by Equine Network, LLC.

Now is the time to start spreading the word! Please share this opportunity with students, instructors, and programs in your network who are shaping the next generation of equine media professionals.

🔹 Application opens December 1, 2025

🔹 Deadline to apply: January 31, 2026

Application details and guidelines:

https://www.americanhorsepubs.org/ahp-equine-media-student-award/

AHP encourages high school, college, and graduate students under 25 to JOIN AHP for a yearly membership dues of $35. The AHP CAREERTRACK includes student internship opportunities and job listings AHP members offer. To share information with students who dream of a career in equine media, download and share the one-sheet, Horses + Media = AHP.

For more information on AHP and its student programs, visit our website at www.americanhorsepubs.org or contact Christy Jenkins, AHP Associate Director, at christy.jenkins@easterassociates.com.

AHP (American Horse Publications) is a professional association of equine-related media, professionals, associations, and businesses. Established in 1970, AHP has promoted better relationships and communication within the equine media industry. Since 1993, the AHP Student Award program has continued to promote awareness of the career opportunities available to students.

Contact:

Christy Jenkins

AHP Associate Director

christy.jenkins@easterassociates.com

