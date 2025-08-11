Two Exclusive Live Q&A Sessions Announced for HorseGrooms Insiders With Olympic Eventing Groom Adam Short and Bit Fitting and Equine Biomechanics Expert Kailyn Pupa

August 6, 2025 — HorseGrooms, the international platform dedicated to supporting and educating grooms while promoting horse welfare and horsemanship, is hosting two exclusive live Q&A sessions this month for members of its Insiders tier.

On Monday, August 11, HorseGrooms Insiders will hear from Adam Short, the upbeat and widely respected British eventing groom for former World No.1 and Olympic gold medalist Tom McEwen. A year after the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, Adam will offer a behind-the-scenes look at grooming at the Olympics and five-star events, packing and prep strategies, horse care amidst high-pressure schedules, the development of the grooming industry, and more. Read more here: https://horsegrooms.com/olympic-groom-adam-short-joins-us-live-dont-miss-this-qa-for-horsegrooms-insiders/

Later this month, on Monday, August 25, Insiders will dive into the world of bit and bridle fitting with Kailyn Pupa, an equine physiotherapist, biomechanics specialist, and independent bit and bridle fitter. Kailyn will share how tack impacts biomechanics and behavior, what grooms and riders should know about pressure points and fit, and how to support performance and comfort through informed choices. Read more here: https://horsegrooms.com/why-bit-fitting-matters-live-qa-with-kailyn-pupa-on-august-25/

Both sessions are part of HorseGrooms’ commitment to helping grooms learn, grow, and connect with the best in the industry. These Q&A’s are only available to HorseGrooms Insiders, a membership tier designed for those who want to go the extra mile in horsemanship and professional development.

Perks of joining HorseGrooms Insiders include:

Monthly live Q&As and webinars with top grooms and equine professionals

Replays of all past Q&As

A $25 Corro Gift Card

Exclusive educational resources

Private “Insiders Chat” for peer-to-peer support

Access to free equine audiobooks

Discounts from partner brands

A complimentary print subscription to The Plaid Horse Magazine

Exclusive access to HorseGrooms Mentors

A chance to be featured as Corro’s HorseGroom of the Month and win a $100 gift card



HorseGrooms Community members can get 15% off an Insiders membership using the exclusive discount code from inside the Community until the end of this month.

HorseGrooms was created to bring visibility, connection, and education to the grooming profession and to champion horse welfare from the grooming side of the industry. Through free resources, mentorship, in-person events, and a supportive global community, HorseGrooms aims to empower the people who care for sport horses day in and day out.

To learn more about the upcoming Q&As or to explore the Insiders membership, visit: www.horsegrooms.com/insiders

About HorseGrooms

HorseGrooms is an independent global platform dedicated to improving the lives of grooms and raising the standard of horse care around the world. Through education, community, and advocacy, HorseGrooms provides resources that support both equine welfare and the professional development of grooms.

Contact:

Dinette Neuteboom

dinette@horsegrooms.com

561-246-9068

horsegrooms.com

community.horsegrooms.com

Posted in: