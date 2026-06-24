UPCOMING ECIR GROUP 2026 WEBINAR — 07.01.26

There has been a robust response and feedback supporting this ECIR Group project featuring frank discussion with Dr. Eleanor M. Kellon and Dr. Kathleen M. Gustafson. The next event takes place on July 1, with access to video recordings for one-year post presentation.

All four of these 2026 topics are available via live attendance and video.

https://ecirhorse.org/webinars.php

NSC or HC – Why does it Matter? Eleanor M. Kellon, VMD, and Kathleen M. Gustafson, PhD. Wednesday, July 1, 2026, 5pm EDT

Do you find it difficult to find “safe” forage or feed for your metabolic equine? In this lecture we will explain how different types of carbohydrates do (or do not) affect equine glucose and insulin, and how to use forage analysis results to determine safety.

PPID and the Seasonal Rise Eleanor M. Kellon, VMD, and Kathleen M. Gustafson, PhD. Wednesday, September 2, 2026, 5pm EDT

Equine PPID (Cushing’s disease) is a progressive disease. In the early stages there can be subtle changes unrelated to blood tests that make the diagnosis easy to miss. Understanding these subtle seasonal signs and being proactive is key to managing for best health.

Winter Laminitis Eleanor M. Kellon, VMD, and Kathleen M. Gustafson, PhD. Wednesday, November 4 2026, 5pm EST

Cold temperatures can trigger severe hoof pain in some horses, a condition coined “Winter Laminitis”. However, there is no evidence that this is an inflammatory condition and typically there are no radiographic changes. So what is this syndrome and how should it be managed?

Where: Zoom Live Meeting and recorded for later viewing.

What: Each topic has 30 minutes of lecture and 30 minutes for always popular Q&A.

Cost: $30 each webinar includes one-year of video access to individual topic.

Hoof Pros!! Continuing Education Credits are approved for PHCP, IAPF, and CEHCA members.

MISSED THE LIVE EVENT?

You can still sign up for access to the Zoom recorded event. Recordings will be available via a dedicated on-demand link for one year from date of presentation.

The recorded version of Dr. Kellon’s April webinar is also available. It is an in-depth review of where laminitis research currently stands, followed by comprehensive Q&A.

How Does Insulin Cause Laminitis? Eleanor M. Kellon, VMD, and Kathleen M. Gustafson, PhD.

Recording available until April 23, 2027

It is widely accepted that insulin resistance can cause laminitis. Research has shown that it is high insulin levels that have this effect, even in normal horses experimentally infused with insulin. The question remaining is how does insulin do this?

Hoof Pros!! Continuing Education Credits of one hour each are approved for PHCP, IAPF, and CEHCA members!

Sign up now for all four!!

https://ecirhorse.org/webinars.php

ECIR Group Inc. thanks our Diamond Benefactors supporting this project.

DIAMOND

Custom Equine Nutrition, LLC (Vermont Blend)

Equine Balanced Support

California Trace

Forageplus

Soft Ride Equine Comfort Boots

Hay Chix

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About ECIR Group Inc. Started in 1999, the ECIR Group is the largest field-trial database for PPID and IR in the world and provides the latest research, diagnosis, and treatment information, in addition to dietary recommendations, for horses with these conditions. Even universities do not and cannot compile and follow long term as many in-depth case histories of PPID/IR horses as the ECIR Group.

In 2013 the Equine Cushing’s and Insulin Resistance Group Inc., an Arizona nonprofit corporation, was approved as a 501(c)3 public charity. Tax-deductible contributions and grants support ongoing research, education, and awareness of Equine Cushing’s Disease/PPID and Insulin Resistance.

THE MISSION of the ECIR Group Inc. is to improve the welfare of equines with metabolic disorders via a unique interface between basic research and real-life clinical experience. Prevention of laminitis is the ultimate goal. The ECIR Group serves the scientific community, practicing clinicians, and owners by focusing on investigations most likely to quickly, immediately, and significantly benefit the welfare of the horse.

Your tax-deductible contributions support ongoing education and awareness of Equine Cushing’s Disease and Insulin Resistance. https://www.ecirhorse.org/how-to-help-ECIR.php

Media Contact:

Nancy Collins

ncollins@ecirgroup.org

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