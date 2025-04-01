#WeRideTogether Collaborates with Fédération Equestre Internationale to Offer Free and Comprehensive Safeguarding Education Course on FEI Campus Educational Platform

Woodside, CA & Lausanne, CH (April 1, 2025) – #WeRideTogether, a non-profit whose mission is to prevent sexual misconduct in sport through education, awareness, and resources, has partnered with the FEI to create an online safeguarding training course designed to discuss best practices, empower participants with free resources, explain why safeguarding is everyone’s responsibility, and provide guidance on the actions we can all take to protect and empower ourselves and our athletic communities.

This free course is available through FEI Campus, and targets all members of the equestrian community – athletes, coaches, parents, grooms, officials, administrators, and volunteers – at all levels of sport. This approximately 90-minute course can be taken as often as desired, and is currently available in English, but will be translated into other languages throughout 2025.

The course includes #WeRideTogether’s award-winning PSAs, educational graphics, and short quizzes at the end of each section to engage viewers and cultivate learnings and awareness. Upon completion of the course, individuals will have a better understanding of how to recognize misconduct and abuse in sport, how and why it occurs; tips for safe, active bystander intervention; and how and where to respond to reports of abuse and misconduct in sport.

“We all have a role to play in making sports safer and healthier for athletes, and #WeRideTogether applauds the FEI’s dedication to safe, healthy equestrian sport,” says Michaela Callie, Executive Director of #WeRideTogether and co-author of the course. “As an International Federation, the FEI is taking the initiative to proactively empower and inform equestrian communities around the world with safeguarding education, which promotes sustainable sport.”



“At the FEI, we believe it’s essential to keep the conversation going about Safeguarding and the importance of creating a safe, healthy environment for all participants in equestrian sport,” FEI Legal Director Mikael Rentsch said.

“Safeguarding isn’t just about policies. It’s about fostering a culture of respect, awareness and accountability, and our goal is to give the equestrian community the tools and knowledge to recognise risks and take preventive action because we all have a role to play.”

“Education plays a vital role, and through our partnership with #WeRideTogether, we hope the online course we’ve developed, and which is open to everyone, will increase awareness about this important topic and help our community to identify risks and act accordingly.”

All Sports, One Goal. #WeRideTogether.

ABOUT #WERIDETOGETHER

Founded in 2021, #WeRideTogether started as an awareness campaign and educational website designed to empower, inform and unite the equestrian community around sexual misconduct prevention and create healthy training environments for all sports. Showcasing powerful first-person interviews from sexual abuse survivors, #WeRideTogether promotes transparent dialogue around sexual misconduct, raises awareness for the many forms grooming and abuse can take, and helps diminish the stigma and fear of coming forward by giving survivors a safe platform to share their voices. The organization has since grown into a 501c3 and is creating a blueprint to help make all sports safer for youth, amateur, and professional athletes.

#WeRideTogether is proud to offer comprehensive, free safeguarding education

creation and safeguarding policy creation and consulting to athletic organizations, from grassroots clubs to elite international federations like the FEI. To learn more, contact info@weridetogether.today.

Media Contact:

Lauren Kay, Remarq

lauren@remarqinc.com

310-409-8754

Posted in: