Glenn Hebert Becomes the 25th Recipient of the Prestigious Equine Industry Vision Award

LEXINGTON, KY – Horse Radio Network founder Glenn Hebert was named and honored as the 2026 Equine Industry Vision Award Winner at the AHP Equine Media Conference in Lexington, Kentucky, on Friday, May 15, at a breakfast sponsored by Zoetis.

Hebert stated, “Wow, podcasting has come a long way. From 18 years ago when all we did was explain what a podcast was to winning the AHP Equine Industry Vision Award. This honor truly belongs to the entire Horse Radio Network community: our devoted listeners, talented hosts, and generous sponsors. Podcasting’s strength lies in its personal and impactful connection with the audience, and we are grateful to have played a role in fostering its growth since podcasting began. The community we’ve built is extraordinary. We also extend our gratitude to AHP for championing the many diverse voices within equine media.”

Hebert’s impact on the equine industry spans decades, marked by innovation, inclusivity, and an unwavering commitment to connecting horse people around the world. In 2008, at a time when podcasting was still in its infancy, he founded the Horse Radio Network (HRN), creating what would become the largest online podcast network dedicated to the equine community.

Through HRN, Hebert has helped unite riders, professionals, and enthusiasts across disciplines, breeds, and geographic boundaries. His flagship show, Horses in the Morning, which he co-hosts, has produced thousands of episodes and is recognized as one of the longest-running daily podcasts of any genre. His work has introduced countless new audiences to the horse world while providing education and entertainment to seasoned equestrians alike.

Beyond his accomplishments as a media pioneer, Hebert is widely recognized for his generosity as a mentor and educator. He has guided aspiring podcast hosts within and beyond the equine industry, frequently sharing his expertise at conferences and industry events. His philosophy – that that a stronger media landscape benefits the entire equine industry – has helped elevate podcasting as a respected and influential communications platform.

Colleagues describe Hebert not only as a visionary, but as a unifier whose warmth and authenticity have built a global community. As one nominator noted, he has “a rare gift for making everyone feel included, whether they are a world-class professional or a first-time pony owner,” creating a welcoming space that reflects the very best of the horse industry.

Prior to launching HRN, Hebert’s hands-on experience in the industry included operating a boarding stable and tack store, where he was also an early adopter of online retail, giving him a comprehensive understanding of the equine world from the ground up. Today, even after the sale of HRN to Equine Network, he continues to serve as a leading voice in equine media, remaining closely connected to the audiences and community he helped build.

To learn more about the Horse Radio Network, visit https://www.horseradionetwork.com/.

The award was established in 2001 through a partnership between American Horse Publications and award sponsor Zoetis (formerly Pfizer Animal Health).

The Equine Industry Vision Award (EIVA) has honored 20 individuals and 5 organizations that exemplify outstanding visionary achievements or sustained contributions that have profoundly impacted the equine industry. This distinguished award is a unique opportunity to publicly acknowledge ingenuity, originality, and effective innovation that exemplifies commitment, dedication, and service to this industry.

Details on nominating for the 2027 Equine Vision Industry Award will be available in the fall.

About American Horse Publications

American Horse Publications is dedicated to excellence in equine media through education and communication. AHP strives to be the primary source of education, resources, and networking for the equine media community. We believe a proactive approach in an ever-evolving communications-driven world allows us the flexibility and opportunity to promote, support, and reward excellence in equine media. For more information, visit the AHP website at www.americanhorsepubs.org.

Media Contact:

Christy Jenkins, Associate Director

American Horse Publications

christy.jenkins@easterassociates.com

(804) 643-4433, ext. 1

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