100X Shows Announces 2026 Show Dates

Pilot Point, TX— April 14, 2026— 100X Shows is thrilled to announce show dates for the 2026 season, promising the same jaw-dropping action, must-attend special events, and first-class experience that attendees have come to love and expect. The 100X Brazos Slide, held at the Extraco Event Center in Waco, Texas, is tentatively scheduled for July 17 – 26. Returning to Tulsa, Oklahoma, the 100X Reining Classic is tentatively scheduled for August 29 – September 6 at the Tulsa Expo Square.

The 100X Brazos Slide returns to Extraco Event Center with fan-favorite events such as the $50,000 Clark Reining Horses and 21 Reining Horses Super Slide, 100X Derby, and Texas Reining Horse Association Green Reiner Shootout. Special events will include a Welcome Party sponsored by TRHA and Ranchos Los Vaqueros, the return of Cooper’s Cowboy Lemonade Stand, and more!

The 100X Reining Classic, home of The Invitational, 100X Stakes, North American Reining Stakes Futurity and Derby, Ranch Fuel Super Slide, and National Reining Horse Association South Central Affiliate Regional Championships, returns to Tulsa Expo Square this August and September. Competitors and attendees alike can expect a full slate of special events and parties to be announced, including the return of the crowd-favorite Family Feud, Sip and Shop sponsored by Rod Patrick Bootmakers, and more!

“At 100X Shows, everything we do is built around quality without compromise,” said Katie Lytle, executive director. “With the 100X Brazos Slide in Waco and the 100X Reining Classic in Tulsa, our goal is to deliver an experience that reflects the same level of excellence our exhibitors bring to the arena. We’re especially excited to bring the Invitational and the Stakes back to Tulsa in 2026, while continuing to elevate the Brazos Slide, including an expanded Super Slide production. It’s all about raising the standard for our competitors, owners, and fans.”

The show bill and stall reservations for the 100X Brazos Slide are now available at www.100xshows.com/waco. If you are interested in being a partner or sponsor of the 2026 100X Shows season, please contact Sophia Cozzo at sophia@100xshows.com. We invite you to visit www.100xshows.com and follow us on social media @100XShows to stay up to date with the latest updates.

Media Contact:

Taylor Breeding

Taylor@100XShows.com