100X Shows Announces Hart Trailer As The Official Trailer

100X Shows is thrilled to announce its partnership with Hart Trailer, a second-generation, family-owned company established in 1968 with a reputation for building premium horse trailers. With this partnership, a championship Hart 4H Smart Tack trailer has been added to the outstanding prize lineup to be awarded to the champion of the Open Level 4 100X Stakes held at the 100X Reining Classic in Tulsa, Okla.

The 100X Stakes is an exclusive 4-year-old-only event designed to simultaneously support stallion owners while helping grow the sport of reining. This highly anticipated event returns to Tulsa, with the 100X Open Stakes finals and the awarding of the Hart Trailer scheduled for Saturday, September 5.

“Hart Trailer is incredibly excited to partner with 100X Shows for the 2026 season and to be part of an organization that continues to elevate the sport of reining in such a meaningful way,” said Amanda Williams, Hart Trailer marketing director. “As part of this partnership, Hart is proud to give away one of our most popular and versatile models — a 1-year usage of a Hart 4H Smart Tack trailer. At Hart, we understand the demands of the western performance horse industry because we live it every day. Our goal has always been to build trailers that combine safety, durability, comfort, innovation, and craftsmanship for the families and competitors who spend countless hours hauling across the country.”

Every Hart Trailer is shaped by decades of innovation and close collaboration with their customers and dealers. A lineup of Hart trailers will be on site during the 100X Reining Classic for exhibitors and spectators alike to discover their next trailer and the Hart dealer closest to them.

The 100X Reining Classic, home of the 100X Stakes, the Invitational, North American Reining Stakes Futurity and Derby, Ranch Fuel Super Slide, and National Reining Horse Association South Central Affiliate Regional Championships, returns to Tulsa Expo Square from August 29 until September 6. Mark your calendars and visit 100xshows.com for the latest schedule, entry information, and more.

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