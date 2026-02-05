2025 AQHA-PATH Intl. Equine-Assisted Services Horses of the Year Announced

The American Quarter Horse Association and the Professional Association of Therapeutic Horsemanship International have named Mr Solanos Kid, aka “Larry,” and Zipps A Step Ahead, aka “Fletch,” as the 2025 AQHA-PATH Intl. Equine-Assisted Services Horses of the Year, awarding a total of $15,000 in prize money.

“All of the horses nominated for this award have provided countless benefits to people from all walks of life, including our military veterans, those with disabilities and victims of abuse,” said AQHA Chief Executive Officer Karl Stressman. “These equine heroes have provided strength, comfort and emotional support to all who have worked with them. ‘Larry’ and ‘Fletch’ stood out as exceptional American Quarter Horses that have gone above and beyond the call of service and have positively affected thousands of lives.”

The AQHA-PATH Intl. Equine-Assisted Services Horse of the Year Award is a nomination-based honor determined through a selection process by AQHA. There were two winners awarded, with first place, Mr Solanos Kid, receiving $10,000 for his center, Turning Point Ranch of Stillwater, Oklahoma; and second place, Zipps A Step Ahead, receiving $5,000 for his center, Strides to Success of Plainfield, Indiana. These winners, who will also receive a trophy, will be recognized in March at the 2026 AQHA Convention in Las Vegas.

“This year’s award winners perfectly reflect the profound impact American Quarter Horses have in equine-assisted services,” said PATH Intl. Chief Executive Officer Kevin Price. “Alongside PATH Intl. Certified Professionals, these horses help participants achieve meaningful gains in health and well-being. AQHA’s continued support affirms the American Quarter Horse’s unique power to connect and change lives.”

Mr Solanos Kid

Mr Solanos Kid, aka Larry, was selected by a panel of judges for first place and $10,000. The dun gelding, foaled in 2000, is by Brennas Kid and out of Solanos Melody by Mr Melody Jac. He was bred by Wayne A. and Stacey E. Jones. He was owned by Oklahoma State University Athletics of Stillwater, Oklahoma. Larry began his career as a reining horse, collecting National Reining Horse Association earnings, AQHA points and national recognition while competing for the Oklahoma State University Equestrian Team. He was named reining horse of the year by the National Collegiate Equestrian Association in 2012 and continued his competitive career until retiring in 2019. Larry began his equine-assisted services career at Turning Point Ranch on New Year’s Eve 2019. Over the next five years, he partnered with more than 80 riders in nearly 1,000 therapeutic sessions, helping individuals with neurological illnesses, cerebral palsy and other physical and cognitive challenges to build strength, confidence and a sense of independence. He also returned to the show pen through Special Olympics competition, earning multiple gold and silver medals alongside his riders. Known for his precision, patience and emotional intelligence, Larry responded attentively to riders’ cues and adapted seamlessly to everyone’s needs. He died on August 3, 2025, leaving behind a legacy of service, compassion and healing.

Zipps A Step Ahead

Zipps A Step Ahead, aka Fletch, finished second in the judged competition, winning $5,000. Fletch was foaled in 1998 and is by A Cookie Monster and out of Stepahead Cindy by Stepahead. He was bred by Dr. Duane McDavitt. Fletch, originally named “Spade,” joined Strides to Success in 2005 after losing vision in one eye due to uveitis, ending his show career. He quickly demonstrated the steadiness, kindness and willingness essential for equine-assisted learning and therapeutic riding. For 20 years, Fletch served veterans, foster children, youth at risk, survivors of abuse and individuals with physical and emotional challenges. Known for his patience and calm presence, he provided countless breakthrough moments for participants, standing quietly as clients processed trauma and learned to trust again. At 27, Fletch continues to participate actively in programming, remaining a steady partner for mounted and groundwork sessions. His enduring impact illustrates the powerful role American Quarter Horses play in equine-assisted services.

About AQHA-PATH Intl. Equine-Assisted Service Horse of the Year Award

The AQHA-PATH Intl. program recognizes American Quarter Horses that take part in programs at PATH Intl. centers. The AQHA-PATH Intl. Equine-Assisted Services Horse of the Year Award is a nomination-based award determined through a selection process by AQHA. Nominated horses must be considered an equine-assisted services horse (involved in therapeutic horsemanship sessions, including therapeutic riding, therapies incorporating equines and equine-assisted learning) at one of 721 PATH Intl. member centers and be registered with AQHA. The nominating center must be a current AQHA member.

About AQHA

The American Quarter Horse Association, headquartered in Amarillo, Texas, is the world’s largest equine breed registry and membership organization. AQHA’s mission is to record and preserve the pedigree and integrity of the American Quarter Horse, while protecting its welfare, promoting its versatility and encouraging lifelong enjoyment of the breed. AQHA is the global advocate for the American Quarter Horse, celebrating its legacy, uniting a passionate community and leading the equine industry.

About PATH Intl.

The Professional Association of Therapeutic Horsemanship International is a federally registered nonprofit, leading the advancement of professional equine-assisted services by supporting its members and stakeholders through rigorously developed standards, credentialing and education. Founded in 1969, PATH Intl. has been promoting safe and effective therapeutic horsemanship to this day. Headquartered in Colorado, there are 721 centers, 3.507 individual members, 5.614 certified professionals and 7.639 equines in programs all around the world.

