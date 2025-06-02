2025 Bill Kraatz Thoroughbred Makeover Ambassador Award Now Open for Nominations

The Retired Racehorse Project (RRP) announced today that the nomination period for the 2025 Bill Kraatz Thoroughbred Makeover Ambassador Award is now open. Named in memory of beloved chief steward Bill Kraatz, the Ambassador Award recognizes a Thoroughbred Makeover graduate horse that has gone on to serve as an ambassador for the athleticism and trainability of the retired racehorse in its career beyond racing.

Eligible horses include any Thoroughbred Makeover graduate, defined as any horse who was registered for the retraining competition even if he or she did not ultimately compete, regardless of who now owns the horse. Nominations will be submitted online via a form at TheRRP.org, which includes fields to describe the horse’s post-Makeover competitive career, notable achievements, and general updates.

The award was reimagined in 2024 to spotlight graduate horses, with the honors going to 2020 graduate Talk Show Man, owned and competed by Lindy Gutman. Read more about Talk Show Man and his post-Makeover achievements on the RRP website.

“Throughout their preparation for the Thoroughbred Makeover, we often remind trainers that getting their horses to the event is just the beginning”, said RRP executive director, Kirsten Green “What our graduates do beyond the Makeover is arguably more important that their accomplishments at the Kentucky Horse Park in October. Participating in open competition or other riding activities and being seen as solid citizens in the equestrian community is what really changes hearts and minds in the long run.”

Nominations will remain open now through July 1. A committee consisting of past Makeover judges and officials will select the horse that best serves as a top ambassador of the breed, and the winning horse will be announced in September, featured in the 2025 Thoroughbred Makeover event program, and honored at the Awards Party on Saturday, October 13 at the Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington. Learn more and make your nomination at https://www.therrp.org/special-awards/.

The Retired Racehorse Project (RRP) is a 501(c)3 charitable organization working to increase demand for off-track Thoroughbreds beyond racing. In addition to producing the Thoroughbred Makeover and National Symposium, the world’s largest and most lucrative retraining competition for recently-retired racehorses, the organization also maintains an educational library of content to empower more equestrians to ride a Thoroughbred, offers the only Thoroughbred-only online horse listings, and conducts clinics and seminars throughout the country.

Media Contact:

Kristen Kovatch Bentley

Retired Racehorse Project

410-798-5140 | kbentley@therrp.org