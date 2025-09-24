2025 Hampton Classic Demonstrates Unwavering Support for Horse Welfare

View release and photos here

The EQUUS Foundation once again led two triumphant days dedicated to horse welfare at the prestigious Hampton Classic Horse Show.

“The Hampton Classic has always taken animal welfare seriously and, over the years, has led the way in ensuring more compassionate treatment of competition horses at our show. Celebrating our 50th anniversary this year we are especially proud to be the first horse show that, as of 2010, has dedicated a full day each year to animal welfare and animal adoption,” said Executive Director of the Hampton Classic Horse Show, Shanette Barth Cohen.

“We feel strongly that the EQUUS Foundation, our equine welfare partner, does an incredible job in promoting and inspiring compassion, awareness and adoption each year. We fully agree that all horses are entitled to loving care and wonderful homes at all stages of their lives, and we stand with the EQUUS Foundation and their mission to make all horses feel like champions and that they have opportunities to live their best lives always,” continued Cohen.

Opening Day Ceremonies

On Sunday, August 24th, the EQUUS Foundation participated in ceremonies prior to the Opening Day Grand Prix culminating with the presentation of a much-appreciated donation check for $4,000 from ConnectOne Bank to the EQUUS Foundation to support the Foundation’s work in protecting America’s at-risk horses.

Joining EQUUS Foundation VP Valerie Angeli in the parade around the Grand Prix Field were representatives participating in the Monday, August 25th Animal Adoption and Welfare Day, featuring Kelly Stackpole, the founder and executive director of EQUUS Foundation mentor charity, Rising Starr Horse Rescue of Wilton, CT, and her volunteers and five adoptable horses and Mary Elena Moran, NY State Mounted Trooper, horse rescuer and trainer, and Founder of Superhero Rescue Horses.

Animal Adoption and Welfare Day

Sponsored by top equestrian and EQUUS Foundation EQUUStar, Georgina Bloomberg, and hosted by Jill Rappaport, renowned media personality and animal welfare advocate, with Valerie Angeli, the Hampton Classic held its Animal Adoption and Welfare Day on Monday, August 25th, to provide the opportunity for rescued and adoptable dogs, cats and horses to find much-needed homes and for their handlers to educate and inspire the public about adoption and rescue.

Joining the emcees were world-famous clothing designer, Donna Karan, Karan’s daughter, Gabby DeFelice and Karan’s granddaughter, equestrian Stefania DeFelice. DeFelice, in her debut as co-host, helped interview the participants who were invited by the EQUUS Foundation to share information about horse rescue, adoption, advocacy, and equine care and wellness.

The EQUUS Foundation presented adoptable horses in the Grand Prix Ring, from 1:30 to 3:00 – providing attendees with the opportunity to mingle and meet both the horses and their handlers as well as the VIPs who attended to make the event more exciting than ever. A highlight of the day was Rappaport’s live podcast, Rappaport to the Rescue, with Donna Karan and the Karan family, Bloomberg and Angeli. Listen to podcast here.

Perhaps the most magical part of the day was, not only the sunshine, blue skies and joyful atmosphere of horse lovers celebrating horses together at the event, but the adoption of four horses from Rising Starr Horse Rescue: two minis named Gumdrop and Milky Way, a pony named Tommy, and an off-track Thoroughbred named Crimson and Cream.

Interactive riding and training demonstrations by Rising Starr Horse Rescue and Superhero Rescue Horses took place throughout the event as well as blacksmithing demonstrations by Tim Fitzgerald, blacksmith and equine leg anatomy expert. Young and old took part in creating and fitting a real, customized horseshoe and learning about the Blacksmithing process. Members of the Long Island University Equestrian team volunteered throughout the event.

Another highlight included the attendance of the awesome, sweet, Pumpkin, a massive, Belgian gelding who weighs over 2000 pounds and stands 18.2 hands high. Pumpkin was rescued at auction by Trooper Moran in appalling condition after working as a logging horse in updated New York. He was rehabbed and retrained by Moran to be a police horse. Pumpkin now currently works with her on the streets of NYC. Visitors couldn’t get enough of this gentle giant!

Christine Fitzgerald, Executive Director of the Rider’s Closet, staffed a display featuring the Rider’s Closet Donation Trunk. The Rider’s Closet, an EQUUS Foundation program since 2019, was founded by Georgina Bloomberg, to provide show and schooling (lesson) apparel to all riders who need assistance with the cost of participating in equestrian activities.

To view the Hampton TV coverage of the 2025 Hampton Classic Adoption Day (with the EQUUS Foundation event coming after the adoptable dogs) click here.

“This is one of the best days of the year, when horse lovers come out to the Classic to honor and make a pact to protect ALL horses and make them ALL feel like champions. We love how this beautiful, prestigious show gives us these two days each year to talk about and showcase horses that need our voice and our help. This is inspirational day for horse lovers — this is true horsepower!”, said Valerie Angeli, EQUUS Foundation VP.

YOU CAN HELP!

Search for adoptable horses at the EQUUS Foundation’s

Next Chapters adoption platform here.

Lend Us Your Voice! Sign up as a #HorseProtector here!

ABOUT EQUUS FOUNDATION: The EQUUS Foundation, a 501(c)(3) public charity established in 2002, is the only national animal welfare charity and accrediting body in the United States that is 100% dedicated to equine welfare and with the dual mission to protect America’s horses from peril and strengthen the bond between people and horses. Donations are tax-deductible to the full extent of the law. Contact the EQUUS Foundation, Inc., at 168 Long Lots Road, Westport, CT 06880, Tele: (203) 259-1550, E-Mail: mail@equusfoundation.org. Visit: Visit equusfoundation.org.

ABOUT THE HAMPTON CLASSIC: The Hampton Classic is one of the largest outdoor horse shows in the United States, and a premier destination for horse people. A much-anticipated stop on the summer tour, the Hampton Classic Horse Show is in a class all its own, both in the minds of spectators and horse people alike. Contact the Hampton Classic at PO Box 3013, Bridgehampton, NY 11932, Tele: (631) 537-3177, E-Mail: Info@HamptonClassic.com, Website: www.hamptonclassic.com.

