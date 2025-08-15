2025 Honor and Service Award Nominations Open!

August 15 – Nominations are now being accepted for the Washington International Horse Show (WIHS) Honor and Service Award presented by the EQUUS Foundation. The award is presented annually to a horse, individual, or organization that best demonstrates the values of honor and service as embodied by Klinger, the first recipient of the award and a special horse who has touched the lives of many in his life of service with the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) Caisson Platoon.



The 2025 WIHS Honor and Service Award recipient will be recognized by WIHS and EQUUS Foundation on Thursday, October 23rd, at The Show Place Arena during WIHS Military Night. The recipient will have the opportunity to select an equine charity on EQUUS Foundation’s Equine Welfare Network to receive a $1,500 grant from the EQUUS Foundation.

Nominations Deadline: Friday, September 15, 2025

To nominate a special horse, individual or organization for this award, please complete and submit the nomination form to info@wihs.org, Subject: Honor and Service Award Nominee. For more information, please contact the WIHS Office at 202-525-3679 or info@wihs.org.

Past Recipients

2024: Loudoun Therapeutic Riding

2023: Chesapeake Therapeutic Riding, Inc.

2022: Allison Smith

2021: Jane DaCosta

2020: Mystery

2019: Happy and Reeses

2018: Big “D” and Sergeant Russel Robar

2017: Admiral

2016: Maryland Horse Discovery Center Network

2015: Andy

2014: Kipp DC Riding Team

2013: Klinger

ABOUT EQUUS FOUNDATION: The EQUUS Foundation, a 501(c)(3) public charity established in 2002, is the only national animal welfare charity and accrediting body in the United States that is 100% dedicated to equine welfare and with the dual mission to protect America’s horses from peril and strengthen the bond between people and horses. Donations are tax-deductible to the full extent of the law. Contact the EQUUS Foundation, Inc., at 168 Long Lots Road, Westport, CT 06880, Tele: (203) 259-1550, E-Mail: mail@equusfoundation.org. Visit: Visit equusfoundation.org.



ABOUT WASHINGTON INTERNATIONAL HORSE SHOW (WIHS): Established in 1958, the Washington International Horse Show, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit charitable organization, is one of North America’s most prestigious, competitive and entertaining equestrian events. Highlights include the Longines FEI Jumping World Cup™ Washington CSI5*-W for the President’s Cup, the WIHS Equitation Finals, top national hunters and jumpers, plus community and charity events. WIHS is an official USEF Heritage Competition. Learn more at wihs.org.

Contact:

Lynn Coakley

mail@equusfoundation.org

203-259-1550

