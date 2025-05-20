2025 Live Oak Hounds–USPC Foxhunting Challenge Award

May 19, 2025 (Lexington, KY) — The United States Pony Clubs, Inc. (USPC or Pony Club) is pleased to announce the results of the annual Live Oak Hounds–USPC Foxhunting Challenge. The Live Oak Challenge is designed to encourage Pony Club members to try the sport and to reward members who hunt on a regular basis and who serve as mentors for newcomers. For their achievements, cash prizes are awarded annually to the top six participating Pony Clubs and Pony Club Riding Centers. These prizes are made possible through the generous support of C. Martin Wood III and Daphne Flowers Wood. The Woods are Joint Masters of the Live Oak Hounds in Monticello, Fla., and past presidents of the Masters of Foxhounds Association of North America (MFHA).

“The Live Oak Hounds Masters in Monticello, Fla., are very pleased, that after many years of donating $10,000 annually to the six Pony Clubs [and Pony Club Riding Centers] in the country that get the highest percentage of their members out hunting at least three times, more children than ever participated this past season,” said Daphne Wood. “U.S. Pony Clubs is wonderfully generous to organize and promote the award, allowing all $10,000 to be awarded to the winning clubs.”

The 2024–2025 Live Oak Hounds–USPC Foxhunting Challenge ended in April with 175 individual Pony Club members participating. Despite inclement weather across the country that prevented some clubs/centers from participating, this Challenge saw the largest number of Pony Club members to date. Members came from 12 Pony Clubs and were hosted by 15 hunts, for a total of 772 days in the hunt field.

Congratulations to the 2025 Challenge winners:

1st Place: Rolling Rock Hunt Pony Club (hunting with Rolling Rock Hunt)

2nd Place: Cedar Knob Pony Club (hunting with the Mells Foxhounds)

3rd Place: Live Oak Hounds Pony Club (hunting with Live Oak Hounds)

4th Place: Elkridge-Harford Pony Club (hunting with Elkridge-HarfordHunt)

5th Place: Tennessee Valley II Pony Club (hunting with Tennessee Valley Hunt)

6th Place (tie): Cedar Hills Pony Club (hunting with Mells Foxhounds)

Wayne-DuPage Hunt Pony Club (hunting with Wayne-DuPage Hunt)

Honorable Mention goes to the following Pony Clubs for working hard to get many Pony Club members out hunting:

Bluegrass Pony Club

De La Brooke Pony Club

Deep Run Hunt Pony Club

Iron Bridge Hunt Pony Club

St. Margaret’s Pony Club

Thanks to the following hunts, and their Masters and staff, for their hospitality in welcoming Pony Club members throughout the hunt season: De La Brooke Foxhounds, Deep Run Hunt, Elkridge-Harford Hunt, Goshen Hounds, Green Spring Valley Hounds, Howard County-Iron Bridge Hounds, Iroquois Hunt, Live Oak Hounds, Long Run Woodford Hounds, Marlborough Hunt, Mells Foxhounds, Rocky Fork Headley, Rolling Rock Hunt, Tennessee Valley Hunt, and Wayne-DuPage Hunt.

The United States Pony Clubs, Inc. has maintained a close relationship with the world of foxhunting ever since it was founded in 1954 by a group of avid foxhunters. Pony Club offers a variety of opportunities for members to explore foxhunting as a group or individually through club or center activities. Visit ponyclub.org for more information and to get involved.

About MFHA – Founded in 1907, the Masters of Foxhounds Association of North America (MFHA) is the governing body of organized mounted hunting with hounds in the United States and Canada. The MFHA has actively conserved 1.5 million acres of land, preserving habitat and biodiversity across North America. Learn more at mfha.com.

About The United States Pony Clubs, Inc. — The United States Pony Clubs, Inc. (USPC or Pony Club) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit educational organization that builds the foundation of teamwork and sportsmanship through riding, mounted sports, and care of horses and ponies, while developing and enhancing leadership, confidence, responsibility, and a sense of community in its youth and adult members. USPC is proud to offer instruction and competitive opportunities in 11 competitive disciplines through hundreds of clubs and centers across the United States. USPC’s educational standards continue to be instrumental in curriculum development for schools, universities, equestrian professionals, and organizations across the United States. Many of the nation’s top equestrians, including Olympic team members, as well as successful business professionals and leaders in a variety of fields, have roots in Pony Club. For more information, please visit ponyclub.org.

