2025 Lynn Palm Western Dressage Fund Individual Grant Recipients Announced

The Dressage Foundation (TDF) is pleased to announce that five grants for Western Dressage riders have been awarded from TDF’s Lynn Palm Western Dressage Fund. This Fund was established by Lynn in 2019 to initially provide grants for Western dressage educational events and was expanded in 2021 to also provide $1,000 grants to riders for their Western dressage education.

The 2025 Lynn Palm Western Dressage Fund Grant recipients are:

Leah Borders (IN) Leah is an adult amateur who has been riding Western dressage for over eight years. Leah has extensive volunteer experience and sits on several Western dressage committees for her local United States Dressage Federation Group Membership Organizations. She plans to use her grant funding for a clinic with Lynn Palm or Ida Norris. Leah said, “Thank you so much for the incredible honor of receiving this grant. I look forward to learning and applying new skills and tools to improve my horsemanship.”

Shannean Fields (OK) Shannean is an adult amateur who recently switched from classical dressage to Western dressage. She plans to use the funding to train with Laurie Hedlund and hopes to advance to Level 1 and start working toward Level 2. “I am deeply grateful to TDF and all donors for investing in riders like me who are committed to growing, giving back, and sharing the joy of Western dressage. Receiving this grant is truly life-changing. It will allow me to continue advancing with my horse, Dakota, while gaining the high-quality, in-person instruction to further my Western dressage goals and continue growing in this amazing discipline.”

Amber Koch (IA) Amber is an adult amateur and will use the grant funding to train with Jane Fucinaro with the goals of competing at the Western Dressage Association of America’s World Show as well as increasing collection, harmony, and balance. Amber said she is a “do-it-yourself” amateur and hopes the 12 lessons she plans on taking with Jane can greatly increase her dressage knowledge and skills. “I love the Western dressage discipline, as does my horse. We’re having a blast learning about Western dressage and meeting other competitors. I am honored and feel incredibly grateful for this grant!” said Amber.

Melinda McKay (AZ) Melinda is an adult amateur who has been riding Western dressage for several years. She will use the grant funding to take part in a clinic with Lynn Palm. Her goals include gaining a better understanding of the basics. Melinda said, “I’m so blessed to have been chosen to receive a grant. After 24 years of self-teaching, the ‘red horse’ and I are excited for our Western dressage journey. My goal is to learn more about the finesse of Western dressage. We need to learn how to go in straighter lines, get more bend, and have the correct amount of energy. I’m hoping to build on these basics so we can go to the World Show, as it looks so fun! My long-term goal is to see what level we can reach for our Century Club ride in 2028!”

Brandi Robison (OH) Brandi is a Western dressage professional who specializes in the lower levels and working with 4-H members. She plans on using the grant funding to take part in three clinics with Joanne Williams, Lynn Palm, and Ida Norris. Her goal is to grow in overall Western dressage knowledge. Brandi said, “Thank you for choosing me as one of TDF’s Western Dressage Fund grant recipients. This grant will help open doors for me to be able to participate in clinics that will help me achieve my goals of understanding how to help my filly, Faith, become a top Western dressage horse that I know she can be. It will also help my students as I pass on knowledge to them as they are ready to move up the training scale.”

Lynn Palm shared that she is “honored to continue to see the sport of Western Dressage growing through education supported by The Dressage Foundation Grants…and looks forward to the future of the sport for individuals as well as groups and associations.”

Grants from the Lynn Palm Fund will continue to be available for Western dressage clinics, camps, and symposia. Those applications are due at least 75 days prior to the event. Applications for the Lynn Palm Western Dressage Fund for Individuals are due July 20.

Visit www.dressagefoundation.org for more information and to find the online application forms. Contact Sara Weiss, Director of Grants and Programs, at (402) 434-8585 or sara@dressagefoundation.org with any questions.

Donations to the Fund are welcome and can be made online or by calling Jenny Johnson, Executive Director, at (402) 434-8585 or jenny@dressagefoundation.org.

The Dressage Foundation

The Dressage Foundation is a 501(c)(3), non-profit, tax-exempt, donor-driven organization that is dedicated to educating, supporting, and advancing the sport of dressage. The organization solicits contributions, appropriately allocates the donations, and awards grants and scholarships to dressage riders, judges, instructors, breeders, high performance teams, and nonprofit equestrian organizations. For more information, please visit www.dressagefoundation.org.

About Lynn Palm

Palm’s career highlights include 2007 American Quarter Horse Association (AQHA) Horsewoman of the Year, a record four AQHA Superhorse wins, AQHA Female Equestrian of the Year by the Women’s Athletic Association, named one of the top United States clinicians by Horse & Rider magazine, over 34 AQHA World and Reserve World Champions, 14 WDAA World and Reserve World Championships and over 50 bridleless dressage exhibitions at events including the National Horse Show, 1989 World Cup and the 1996 Atlanta Olympic Games, and World Cup. Palm is an AQHA All Around and Versatility Ranch Judge as well as USEF R Western Dressage Judge. She is currently judging and teaching at her Winning Ways with Western Dressage events and clinics throughout the country and abroad. Palm is the author of The Rider’s Guide to Real Collection, Your Complete Guide to Western Dressage and her latest release Finding Your Superhorse.

Media Contact:

Marie-Frances Davis﻿

﻿mfcdavis@gmail.com