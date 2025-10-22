2025 Real Rider Cup Events Conclude During the Maryland 5 Star at Fair Hill, Over $130,000 Raised

The Fair Hill leg of the Real Rider Cup enjoyed its new home on the schedule of events at the MARS Maryland 5 Star at Fair Hill presented by Brown Advisory, concluding a gorgeous day of cross country where the Thoroughbred reigned supreme. The Real Rider Cup charity show jumping competition brings together personalities from across the breeding, racing, and sport horse industries to increase awareness and raise funds for Thoroughbred aftercare, with each rider pledging to raise at least $1,000.

Riders, mounted on off-track Thoroughbreds and wearing the silks of their employers, colleagues, and clients, contended a winding course of fences with the fastest clear rounds taking home top honors. The entry list included stakes horses Flash McCaul, Ninety One Assault, Nakamura, Call Provision, Target Sighted and Talk Or Listen (IRE). Connections represented by entries included PTK LLC, Pope McLean, Jonathan Sheppard, Graham Motion, Chad Brown, Klaravich Stables, Country Life Farm, Dixiana Farms, Kenneth and Sarah Ramsey, Harris Farms, Tommy Town Thoroughbreds, West Point Thoroughbreds, and more. WBAL Radio Baltimore’s Scott Wykoff and renowned equestrian commentator Charlotte Skinner-Robson jointly covered emcee duties, providing lively color commentary while a cadre of Thoroughbred-loving celebrity team captains offered their expert guidance during the group course walk: Phillip and Olivia Dutton, Buck Davidson, Alex Conrad, Lynn Symansky, and respective 3 Star (CCI3*-L) and 5 Star (CCI5*-L) leaders following cross country, Isabelle Bosley and Monica Spencer.

Honors were given for the top three individual and team entries, as well as to the rider with the highest-grossing fundraiser. Team SMACC Down retained its winning team result from 2024, anchored by the repeat individual champion Gabby Nguyen and Pet Me Pet Me. Team Pastured Place Two (the growing aftercare organization fielded 10 riders for this year’s competition) took second place and Team Poplar Place Stables/Stirrup Some Fun took third. Kayleen Kollasch and American Cougar and Sandi Norris and Nakamura took home the second and third-placed individual results respectively. Returning rider Michelle Hurley achieved the honor of the highest grossing fundraiser by raising $15,925, which also gained her entry to a small club of riders who have each raised over $20,000 over their years of RRC participation.

“The addition of the Real Rider Cup to our overall schedule of events accomplished all that we had hoped it would and more,” said Jeff Newman, President of the Maryland 5 Star at Fair Hill and SVP, Event for the Sport & Entertainment Corporation of Maryland. “Creating more awareness, co-promotion, support and attendance for both the RRC and the Maryland 5 Star at Fair Hill while enhancing the spectator experience immensely supporting a great cause.”

Founded by Anita Motion in 2017, the original Real Rider Cup was hosted at the Unionville CCI 4* event with the Retired Racehorse Project as the sole beneficiary. Over the years it has grown and sustained, operating virtually in 2020 and 2021, adding a leg of competition held at New Vocations’ flagship Lexington facility in 2022, and joining the schedule of events at the Maryland 5 Star at Fair Hill this year. As of this writing, the event has raised over $770,000 for Thoroughbred aftercare.

“We are thrilled with the results of joining the Maryland 5 Star,” said Real Rider Cup founder, Anita Motion. “From the celebrity team captains who gave so generously of their time, the staff and volunteers behind the 5 Star who made it all run smoothly, to the dedicated riders and the spectators who cheered them on: thank you for giving our mission the support it deserves.”

Full results and are available at www.therealridercup.com with updates about 2026 events to come.

Proceeds of the Real Rider Cup benefit the Retired Racehorse Project, New Vocations Racehorse Adoption Program and Beyond the Wire.

Co-founded by entities from across the Maryland Thoroughbred racing and breeding industry, Beyond the Wire is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization which facilitates the retirement of Maryland-based racehorses. Through generous annual pledges from partnered organizations and a $20 per start contribution from owners, Beyond the Wire places retiring horses with Thoroughbred Aftercare Alliance-accredited facilities throughout the Mid-Atlantic and supports their retraining and any rehabilitation needed.

Founded in 1992, New Vocations has grown into the largest racehorse adoption program in the country. Its mission to rehabilitate, retrain and rehome retired Thoroughbred and Standardbred racehorse has led to the placement of over 7,000 individuals, with 500 retirees entering the program each year. With facilities in Kentucky, Louisiana, New York, Ohio and Pennsylvania, New Vocations serves over 40 racetracks, working directly with owners and trainers in need of aftercare options.

The Retired Racehorse Project (RRP) is a 501(c)3 charitable organization working to increase demand for off-track Thoroughbreds beyond racing. In addition to producing the Thoroughbred Makeover and National Symposium, the world’s largest and most lucrative retraining competition for recently-retired racehorses, the organization also maintains an educational library of content to empower more equestrians to ride a Thoroughbred, offers the only Thoroughbred-exclusive online horse listings, and conducts clinics and seminars throughout the country.

