2025 Real Rider Cup Lexington Raises Over $57,000 for Thoroughbred Aftercare

The Lexington leg of the Real Rider Cup welcomed 30 horse and rider combinations along with hundreds of spectators to New Vocations at Mereworth Farm on June 28th, 2025 for an evening of lively competition and entertainment. The charity show jumping competition brings together personalities from across the breeding and racing industry to increase awareness and raise funds for Thoroughbred aftercare, with each rider pledging to raise at least $1,000.

With events moved to the indoor arena to avoid the weather, riders, mounted on off-track Thoroughbreds and wearing the silks of their employers, colleagues, and clients, contended a technical course of fences with the fastest clear rounds taking home top honors. The entry list included stakes horses Hozier, Sticksstatelydude, and Trubs; Kentucky Derby starter Dynamic One; Breeders’ Cup runners Diamond Bachelor and The Black Album; multiple graded stakes-winning millionaire United; and 4* event horse Calipso Baby (known at the FEI levels as SE Top Shelf), as well as numerous graduates of the Thoroughbred Makeover and New Vocations Racehorse Adoption Program. Horses and riders represented many well-known connections including Claiborne Farm, WinStar Farm, Phipps Stable, Repole Stable, St. Elias Stable, Brisset Racing, GDS Racing, Resolute Racing, Todd Pletcher, LNJ Foxwoods, Richard Mandella, Chad Brown, Whisper Hill Farm, Klaravich Stable, Saffie Joseph, the VanMeter family, D.J. Stable, 1/ST Racing, and more. The “voice of Fasig-Tipton” Terence Collier served as emcee, providing color commentary.

The competition was stiff, with only fractions of a second separating the top five rounds, but it was ultimately Kristin VanMeter and Hardesty who emerged as the winners of the individual competition, and VanMeter’s Team Stockplace, which included Gina Gans, Mary Motion, and Avery Wismer, prevailed as the winners of the team competition. Jockey Sophie Doyle took home the highest earner award, having raised over $6,000 by the conclusion of the evening. An honorable mention is due to multi-year RRC participant Sergio DeSousa of Hidden Brook Farm, who achieved a milestone of over $25,000 raised in the course of his participation.

“As of Saturday evening, our grassroots event has raised nearly $700,000 for a group of beneficiaries representing a diverse cross section of programs within the aftercare community,” said Real Rider Cup founder Anita Motion. “It’s our honor and imperative to give back to the horses who give us our livelihood by supporting these essential organizations.”

The action continues October 18th when the Real Rider Cup joins the schedule of events on cross country day at the MARS Maryland 5-Star at Fair Hill presented by Brown Advisory. Visit www.therealridercup.com to learn more, register for the Fair Hill leg, and review full results from the Lexington leg.

Proceeds of the Real Rider Cup benefit Beyond the Wire, New Vocations, and the Retired Racehorse Project.

Co-founded by entities from across the Maryland Thoroughbred racing and breeding industry, Beyond the Wire is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization which facilitates the retirement of Maryland-based racehorses. Through generous annual pledges from partnered organizations and a $20 per start contribution from owners, Beyond the Wire places retiring horses with Thoroughbred Aftercare Alliance-accredited facilities throughout the Mid-Atlantic and supports their retraining and any rehabilitation needed.

Founded in 1992, New Vocations has grown into the largest racehorse adoption program in the country. Its mission to rehabilitate, retrain and rehome retired Thoroughbred and Standardbred racehorse has led to the placement of over 7,000 individuals, with 500 retirees entering the program each year. With facilities in Kentucky, Louisiana, New York, Ohio and Pennsylvania, New Vocations serves over 40 racetracks, working directly with owners and trainers in need of aftercare options.

The Retired Racehorse Project (RRP) is a 501(c)3 charitable organization working to increase demand for off-track Thoroughbreds beyond racing. In addition to producing the Thoroughbred Makeover and National Symposium, the world’s largest and most lucrative retraining competition for recently-retired racehorses, the organization also maintains an educational library of content to empower more equestrians to ride a Thoroughbred, offers the only Thoroughbred-only online horse listings, and conducts clinics and seminars throughout the country.



Contact: Kristen Kovatch Bentley

Retired Racehorse Project

kbentley@therrp.org | 410-798-4150