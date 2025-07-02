2025 Thoroughbred Makeover Silent Auction Now Accepting Donations

Can you make a contribution to support the Retired Racehorse Project (RRP) on Thoroughbred aftercare’s largest stage? Donate an item or experience to the 2025 Thoroughbred Makeover Silent Auction, one of the RRP’s most popular fundraisers of the year!

The annual auction raises funds to support the production of the Thoroughbred Makeover and the advancement of the RRP’s mission to increase demand for Thoroughbreds beyond racing through education, inspiration, and service.

Donations are now being accepted: please visit https://www.therrp.org/forms/2025-silent-auction-donation-form/ to begin your donation process. Popular Thoroughbred Makeover Silent Auction contributions in the past have included unique experiences such as polo lessons or fox hunting, racing memorabilia such as stallion halters and shoes, one-of-a-kind equestrian or racing artwork, tack and stable items, and hotel stays or race day tickets. Donated items are tax deductible according to the Internal Revenue Code (IRC) Section 170.

The Thoroughbred Makeover Silent Auction is hosted online, so bidders can participate from anywhere in the country. The auction runs during Thoroughbred Makeover week, October 4th-11th, 2025, and items are on display at the event itself to generate further interest starting on October 8th.

Items to be shipped to the Maryland office for processing must arrive by September 16th, 2025. In-person donations can be dropped off at the Kentucky Horse Park on October 7th and 8th, but must be accompanied by a donation form submitted online in advance.

The RRP is grateful to all of our past and present Silent Auction donors and bidders! Watch RRP social media for previews of unique items and experiences that will be up for bid.