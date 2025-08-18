2026 AHP Conference: Give Us Your Theme Ideas!

American Horse Publications is returning to our “old Kentucky home” in Lexington for our 2026 Equine Media Conference, and we want your help with a name! Let your creative juices flow on behalf of your favorite professional association and send your ideas for conference themes to your Board of Directors; you can submit as many names as you can create and email them to Christy Jenkins at christy.jenkins@easterassociates.com by Friday, September 12.

Then, save the date May 14-16, 2026! The AHP Equine Media Conference is every AHP member’s “can’t miss” event for networking and professional development with media professionals who are passionate about all things equine. Our conference site, The Campbell House Lexington Curio Collection by Hilton, is an intimate high-end backdrop for all your favorite conference activities, including networking, media center, breakout sessions, speed networking, and of course, the AHP Equine Media Awards!

We hope you’ll plan ahead to join us, and make sure to share your ideas with the conference committee by emailing Christy.



Contact:

Christy Jenkins

Associate Director

American Horse Publications

christy.jenkins@easterassociates.com