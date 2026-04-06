2026 Appaloosa National Show and Youth World Championship Show Back Number Reservations Now Available!

Oklahoma City, Okla., April 2, 2026 – The Appaloosa Horse Club (ApHC) is gearing up to take over the Extraco Events Center in Waco, Texas, this July! Online entries will be available beginning May 1, but now is the time to “stake your claim” on back numbers to personalize an exhibitor’s experience in Waco. Numbers 101 through 500 will be available for only $20 for members to reserve that most special number they hear in the arena at this year’s Appaloosa National Show and Youth World Championship Show. Starting on April 5, members can easily reserve their back number by visiting https://www.cognitoforms.com/AppaloosaHorseClub1/BackNumbersReservations.

“Members are invited to use our new system to reserve their back numbers starting April 5. This new system will be a sneak peek into what they can expect when making their entries online which opens on May 1,” said ApHC President Lori Wunderlich. The new entry portal aims at streamlining the entry process and will be an added benefit for their arrival to Waco in July. A complete show schedule as well as sponsorship opportunities are available online now at appaloosa.com/national-show.

For more information about sponsoring Appaloosa Horse Club events and activities, please do not hesitate to contact ApHC directly at (208) 882-5578 or at marketing@appaloosa.com.

The Appaloosa Horse Club (ApHC) honors the heritage and promotes the future of the Appaloosa horse through the promotion and accessibility of quality programs and events that strengthen the bond people have with the Appaloosa worldwide. The organization effectively sets to accomplish this goal by readily providing services for the benefit of its members which encourage Appaloosa ownership and participation; fostering growth and membership in the Appaloosa Horse Club through promotion, recognition, advertisement and publicity of the Appaloosa; and by chartering a regional, national and international network of clubs or associations and provide support and assistance to them in their efforts to promote the Appaloosa breed. For more information about joining ApHC, or learning new ways to find your next Appaloosa, please visit appaloosa.com or call (208) 882-5578 today.

Media Contact:

Todd Branson

marketing@appaloosa.com

(208) 882-5578

2200 SW 13th Street

Oklahoma City, OK 73108

Appaloosa.com