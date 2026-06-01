2026 Appaloosa Nationals and Youth World Show is One Month Away!

Oklahoma City, Okla., March 30, 2026 – The Appaloosa Horse Club (ApHC) is only a few short weeks before the first ever National Appaloosa Show and Youth World Championship Show in beautiful Waco, Texas! As exhibitors make plans to venture down to the Heart of Texas (the acronym is HOT for a reason) July 2-10, ApHC is sharing a couple important facts.

First, everything will be under one roof and easily accessible. ApHC did make plans to add an additional outdoor practice arena for your convenience. That outdoor arena will be between the stall barn and the Extraco Center.

There were initial plans to offer stall mats, but exhibitors will be pleased to know that a majority of the stalls already have stall mats and the stalls at the Extraco Center are all on dirt to save the horse’s legs from added stress. (and to save our patrons money!)

Magnolia and Magnolia Table is ready to invite families to beautiful Waco and when exhibitors have a chance to step away from the show, they have invited everyone to come enjoy the Silos and some awesome shopping! Magnolia also cautions families to go ahead and make reservations now for a wholesome meal at Magnolia Table. Make reservations now by calling (254) 265-6859. Reservations will fill very fast.

The Appaloosa Horse Club looks forward to welcoming you to Waco next month!

The Appaloosa Horse Club (ApHC) honors the heritage and promotes the future of the Appaloosa horse through the promotion and accessibility of quality programs and events that strengthen the bond people have with the Appaloosa worldwide. The organization effectively sets to accomplish this goal by readily providing services for the benefit of its members which encourage Appaloosa ownership and participation; fostering growth and membership in the Appaloosa Horse Club through promotion, recognition, advertisement and publicity of the Appaloosa; and by chartering a regional, national and international network of clubs or associations and provide support and assistance to them in their efforts to promote the Appaloosa breed. For more information about joining ApHC, or learning new ways to find your next Appaloosa, please visit appaloosa.com or call (405) 400-9296 today.

Media Contact:

Todd Branson

tbranson@appaloosa.com