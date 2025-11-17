2026 Best of Western Horseman Awards

2025 BEST OF WESTERN HORSEMAN AWARD WINNERS ANNOUNCED

World’s Leading Horse Magazine Since 1936 Recognizes the Best in the Western Industry

FORT WORTH, TEXAS (Nov. 15, 2025) — After more than 90,000 votes, Western Horseman, the premier voice of the Western way of life since 1936, is proud to announce the 2025 Best of Western Horseman Winners. After months of voting, 78 outstanding nominees have been recognized for the impact they have made in the Western industry.

“This year’s Best of Western Horseman award winners represent individuals who have made an immeasurable impact on the Western way of life,” Director of Western Brands Dani Licklider says. “Their influence and dedication have shaped our community for decades, and we’re truly honored to share their stories.”

The 2025 Best of Western Horseman nominations began with a combination of staff recommendations and reader submissions. The selected nominees were organized into five sections: Apparel, For the Horse, Home and Ranch, People, and Culture. After placing each nominee in a section, they were then divided into several categories.

Starting in June, readers were asked to vote on their favorite business or individual in each category to determine the winner, runner-up and honorable mention recipient. When the voting time frame concluded, Western Horseman staff tabulated the votes and began working on the December issue dedicated to the reader-voted winners of the 2025 Best of Western Horseman Awards.

Western Horseman is honored to work with these businesses and individuals whose priority is the preservation of the Western lifestyle and is proud to announce the winners of the Best of Western Horseman Awards for the fourth consecutive year.

To purchase your copy of the December “Best of” issue of Western Horseman, please visit shop.westernhorseman.com, or to view the 2025 Best of Western Horseman winners, please visit westernhorseman.com/best-of-western-horseman/.

About Western Horseman

The Western Horseman brand is dedicated to protecting and preserving Western traditions, promoting the sport of rodeo, elevating horsemanship principles and promoting the authentic Western way of life. Since its first issue, published in January 1936, Western Horseman has embodied the true cowboy spirit through exceptional storytelling, educational resources and live events. Currently, the Western Horseman brand consists of a 12-issue per year print magazine and monthly digital edition, a comprehensive website, dynamic social media channels, a robust books and merchandise division, and several Western events. For more information, visit westernhorseman.com or follow us on Facebook at Facebook.com/WesternHorseman or Instagram at Instagram.com/WesternHorseman.

About Morris Equine Group

Morris Equine Group consists of some of the industry’s most recognized brands, including Western Horseman, Quarter Horse News and Barrel Horse News. The group also includes EquiStat, a statistical service offering detailed information and earnings for the performance horse industry. Morris Equine Group is home to the National Barrel Horse Association; the West Coast Barrel Racing Association; the first-ever Professional Bull Riding Team Series Champions, Nashville Stampede; the World Championship of Colt Starting, Road to the Horse; and the Decatur, Texas, event center The Ranch at NRS.

Media Contact:

Callie Keaton

callie.keaton@cowboypublishing.com

Morris Equine Group Marketing Coordinator

www.westernhorseman.com