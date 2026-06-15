2026 Bill Kraatz Thoroughbred Makeover Ambassador Award Now Open For Nominations

The Retired Racehorse Project (RRP) announced Friday that nominations are now open for the 2026 Bill Kraatz Thoroughbred Makeover Ambassador Award.

Named in memory of beloved chief steward Bill Kraatz, the Ambassador Award recognizes a Thoroughbred Makeover graduate horse that exemplifies the athleticism, versatility, and trainability of the Thoroughbred beyond racing. The award celebrates horses that continue to make an impact after the Makeover, serving as ambassadors for the breed in a wide range of disciplines.

Eligible horses include any Thoroughbred Makeover graduate, defined as any horse who was registered for the retraining competition even if he or she did not ultimately compete, regardless of who now owns the horse. Nominations will be submitted online via a form at TheRRP.org, which includes fields to describe the horse’s post-Makeover competitive career, notable achievements, and general updates.

Reimagined in 2024 to spotlight Thoroughbred Makeover graduates, the award recognizes horses that continue to excel in the years following the competition. The 2025 Bill Kraatz Thoroughbred Makeover Ambassador Award was presented to Drafted, a 2024 Makeover graduate owned and competed by Katie Tarasevich. Read more about Drafted and his post-Makeover achievements on the RRP website.

“Drafted represents the very best of what makes Thoroughbreds so special, and seeing his incredible work ethic and willingness to try anything recognized like this means everything to me,” said Tarasevich. “He’s stepping into disciplines people don’t normally expect a Thoroughbred to excel in, and he is completely rewriting the script on what an off-the-track thoroughbred can do! He’s the ultimate ambassador, and I’m so lucky to be holding the reins and enjoying every step of the ride on our journey ahead!”

Nominations will remain open through July 3. A committee of past Thoroughbred Makeover judges and officials will review submissions and select the horse that best embodies the spirit of the award and serves as an outstanding ambassador for the breed.

The winning horse will be announced in September, featured in the 2026 Thoroughbred Makeover program, and recognized during the Awards Party on Saturday, October 10, at the Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington, Kentucky.

Learn more and make your nomination at https://www.therrp.org/special-awards/.

About the Retired Racehorse Project: The Retired Racehorse Project (RRP) is a 501(c)3 charitable organization working to increase demand for off-track Thoroughbreds beyond racing. In addition to producing the Thoroughbred Makeover and National Symposium, the world’s largest and most lucrative retraining competition for recently-retired racehorses, the organization also maintains an educational library of content to empower more equestrians to ride a Thoroughbred, offers the only Thoroughbred-exclusive online horse listings, and conducts clinics and seminars throughout the country.

Media Contact:

Holly Smith

hsmith@therrp.org