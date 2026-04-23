2026 Horse Stars Hall of Fame Inductees Announced

The Horse Stars Hall of Fame honors the contributions of amazing horses by sharing the stories of their athletic and humanitarian feats. It was established by the EQUUS Foundation and the United States Equestrian Federation (USEF) in 2013 to celebrate the extraordinary talent of horses and their magical and powerful bond with people.



The USEF inducts the horses recognized annually as “Horses of Honor” for their stellar athletic performances. The EQUUS Foundation inducts horses who have had an inspirational impact on the public as companions, teachers and healers.



“On behalf of the EQUUS Foundation and the United States Equestrian Federation, we wish to recognize the contributions of Christina Keim in authoring the profiles of the 2025 inductees and to the many authors and photographers who have contributed over the years,” said Lynn Coakley, EQUUS Foundation President.



The Horse Stars Hall of Fame is a wonderful way to demonstrate the staying power of horses — as athletes, laborers, companions, teachers and healers – and their unique abilities to move us through a spectrum of experiences from thrill and exhilaration to pure joy. By sharing the stories of these amazing horses, we hope to build a more informed and compassionate America that values the impact of horses in our lives.



UNITED STATES EQUESTRIAN FEDERATION INDUCTEES



Athenian Lady

(2009 – )

Owned by Amanda Delgado



In 2015, Amanda Delgado was still navigating her transition to civilian life having been recently medically discharged from the Army. She had grown up with horses, but knew it wasn’t the right moment in her life to take on horse ownership. Instead, Delgado decided to volunteer with a horse rescue, and promised herself she wouldn’t get too attached to any of the animals she worked with. That all changed one fateful October day. READ MORE >



Bisquetta

(2014 – )

Owned by Cherry Knoll Farm, Inc./ Margaret H. Duprey



2025 was a breakout season for the 11-year-old Zangersheide mare Bisquetta and veteran U.S. show jumper Laura Kraut. But it was perhaps Bisquetta’s stunning clear round at the Rolex Grand Prix of Ireland CSIO5* in Dublin – the only one of the day – that cemented her status as the sport’s newest superstar. In recognition of her outstanding competitive season, Bisquetta was named a 2025 U.S. Equestrian Federation International Horse of Honor. READ MORE >



Dicoblue PS

(2014 – )

Owned by John & Stephanie Ingram LLC



Dicoblue PS may now be best known for his decisive wins in the international hunter derby arena, but he has also been successful as both a junior and amateur-owner hunter, and he got his competitive start in the jumper ring. Currently owned by John & Stephanie Ingram, LLC, “Blue” has proven that he is no “one trick pony”. Regardless of who is in the irons, his consistency, elegance, and style always help him rise to the top. READ MORE >



Graycliff Tony Hawk GCH

(2011 – )

Owned by Sharon Boyce-Bender



When you have a supremely famous father, it can be difficult for a son to get out of that shadow. But thanks to a lifetime of dominant performances in various Park Harness divisions, from junior to amateur to open, Graycliff Tony Hawk GCH has left his own legacy within the Morgan breed. Thanks to his longevity, dominance, and a nearly undefeated 2025 season, Tony Hawk was named a 2025 U.S. Equestrian Federation National Horse of Honor. READ MORE >



Greya

(2014 – )

Owned by Kent Farrington LLC



By any metric, U.S. show jumper Kent Farrington’s 2025 season was one for the record books. Of Farrington’s 10 wins at the five-star level in 2025, seven came in partnership with a powerful gray Oldenburg mare named Greya. Greya’s breeder, the late Wilfried Sandmann, knew she was exceptional from the very beginning – but he credits Farrington with making it possible for this fiery and sensitive mare to truly fulfill her potential. READ MORE >



Larcot Z

(2013 – )

Owned by Jacqueline Mars



Eventer Lauren Nicholson has had many successes in her career, including top ten finishes at five-star competitions around the world and trips to both the World Equestrian Games and the Olympics. But one thing she had never done was win a four-star long international eventing competition – and in 2025, thanks to her partnership with a Zangersheide gelding named Larcot Z, she checked that item off her “to-do” list not once, but twice. READ MORE >



EQUUS FOUNDATION INDUCTEES



Dennis

(2000 – )

Owned by CHAPS Equine Assisted Services



For two decades, a Belgian gelding with a broad white blaze and a rich copper-colored coat named Dennis has served as the bedrock of the CHAPS Equine Assisted Services program in Sheridan, Wyoming. Described as a “man of many talents,” Dennis’s career as an equine-assisted services specialist is even more remarkable when you consider the various health challenges he has faced throughout his life. READ MORE >



Fearless Kitten

(2017 – )

Owned by Lucky Orphans Horse Rescue



Deanna Hearn, executive director of Lucky Orphans Horse Rescue, clearly remembers the July afternoon in 2024 when she first met a young Thoroughbred named Fearless Kitten. One of 13 horses removed that day, Hearn herself led “Kitten” out of a dimly-lit, cobweb-infested stall, where she and her foal stood on a deep pack of manure without food or water. After what she had endured, the mare had every reason to be distrustful or fearful of humans. But instead, this young Thoroughbred mare chose something different: connection. READ MORE >



Kiss Me Blue

(2001 – )

Owned by Maryland Therapeutic Riding (MTR)



Kiss Me Blue, known in the barn as “Chrissy,” a buckskin Quarter Horse mare, has played an integral role in all of MTR’s equine-assisted programming, serving thousands of children, adults, service members, and veterans through adaptive riding, therapy programs, and equine-assisted psychotherapy for nearly two decades. For MTR’s staff and clients, Kiss Me Blue not only embodies the best qualities of her breed, she elevates them. READ MORE >



Moses

(2003 – )

Owned by Shepard Meadows Equestrian Center, Inc.



For nearly a decade, the team at Shepard Meadows Equestrian Center has relied on the skilled support of a striking bay roan gelding named Moses. Through the contributions to nearly every form of their diverse programming– which includes adaptive riding, horsemanship, hippotherapy, equine-assisted learning and psychotherapy, youth development, equine facilitation, and Gestalt programs, as well as programs for veterans and seniors – “Mo Mo” has positively touched thousands of lives. READ MORE >



Pumpkin

(2010 – )

Owned by Mary Elena Moran



One day in September 2023, Mary Elena Moran drove five hours north from her home in Goshen, New York, to see a draft horse she’d found for sale on Facebook. She knew his owners were in a tight bind, and cared enough to reach out for help. But time was running out – if he didn’t sell that weekend, he was going to auction on Monday. So Moran brought him home, stopping at her farrier along the way to have the logging cleats removed. She renamed him Pumpkin. READ MORE >



Satin’s Shelly

(1998 – )

Owned by Kate Cabot



Satin’s Shelly has spent her entire life taking care of others – from an Amish children’s horse, to becoming a driving partner and family horse for her owner Kate Cabot, and now to her “third act,” serving as a therapy horse at Strongwater Farm Therapeutic Riding Center in Tewksbury, Massachusetts, where “Shelly” has lived since 2022. But no matter her role, this special Morgan mare has always exemplified the best of what her breed has to offer: versatility, enthusiasm, and a loving, reliable temperament. READ MORE >



Spin Doctor

(2007 – )

Owned by Kathryn Smoke



While it is not uncommon for horses involved with equine-assisted service programming to have transitioned from a previous career, it is unlikely that many of them have both “graded stakes racehorse” and “national dressage champion” on their resumes. But Spin Doctor, a race bred Arabian, has done all that and more. Now in his third career as a para-dressage schoolmaster at Therapeutic Riding Inc. in Ann Arbor, Michigan, “Spin” brings talent, sensitivity and experience to his work. READ MORE >



Tedi

(2000 – )

Owned by US Park Police



For the horses with the U.S. Park Police Mounted Patrol, who assist with crowd control and provide positive public interactions in Washington D.C., New York City, and San Francisco, there really is no such thing as a “typical day at the office.” And for over 15 years, a Percheron/Quarter Horse gelding named Tedi has handled everything his Washington D.C. unit has thrown at him. From supporting public safety during events and demonstrations, to teaching new officers the ropes of mounted patrol, to interacting with children, adults with disabilities, veterans, and first responders through equine-assisted services, “Tedi always showed up for the mission with a good mindset.” READ MORE >



Visit the Horse Stars Hall of Fame here

ABOUT EQUUS FOUNDATION: The EQUUS Foundation, a 501(c)(3) public charity established in 2002, is the only national animal welfare charity and accrediting body in the United States that is 100% dedicated to equine welfare and with the dual mission to protect America’s horses from peril and strengthen the bond between people and horses. Donations are tax-deductible to the full extent of the law. Contact the EQUUS Foundation, Inc., at 168 Long Lots Road, Westport, CT 06880, Tele: (203) 259-1550, E-Mail: mail@equusfoundation.org. Visit equusfoundation.org.



ABOUT THE US EQUESTRIAN FEDERATION: Established in 1917, the United States Equestrian Federation (US Equestrian), the governing body of equestrian sport in the United States, is dedicated bringing the joy of horse sports to as many people as possible. Learn more about the US Equestrian at www.usequestrian.org.

Media Contact:

Dr. Karin Bump

dr.kbump@equusfoundation.org

203-259-1550

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