2026 Thoroughbred Makeover Vendor Fair Now Open For Applications

The Retired Racehorse Project (RRP) announced today that Vendor Fair applications for the 2026 Thoroughbred Makeover and National Symposium, presented by Thoroughbred Charities of America, are now open. The Vendor Fair will run throughout the competition from October 7-10 at the Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington.

The Vendor Fair will return to Jay Trump Drive, overlooking the Stonelea Arena in the Hunter/Jumper Complex, in the middle of the action at the Thoroughbred Makeover. After a successful debut of the ten-discipline Makeover Championship format in 2025, this location has proven to be optimal for foot traffic.

“We are excited to invite new and returning vendors to the 2026 Thoroughbred Makeover, including space for food and beverage vendors,” said RRP corporate partnerships manager Christian Ackman. “After a successful year with the new Championship format, we are happy to expand our vendor footprint further throughout the Kentucky Horse Park, offering additional vendor locations and options.”

Be sure to take advantage of Early Bird pricing and secure your spot, opening on April 6 and running through May 25. Regular pricing takes effect on May 26, and all applications will be accepted while space lasts, with a final deadline of September 1. Vendor space can also accompany advertising or event sponsorship packages, including naming rights to various aspects of the Thoroughbred Makeover. Additionally, non-profit vendors are eligible for discount and exclusive space options.

Learn more and book your vendor space at https://therrp.org/vendor-information/.

The Retired Racehorse Project (RRP) is a 501(c)3 charitable organization working to increase demand for off-track Thoroughbreds beyond racing. In addition to producing the Thoroughbred Makeover and National Symposium, the world’s largest and most lucrative retraining competition for recently-retired racehorses, the organization also maintains an educational library of content to empower more equestrians to ride a Thoroughbred, offers the only Thoroughbred-only online horse listings, and conducts clinics and seminars throughout the country.

Media Contact:

Christian Ackman

Retired Racehorse Project

410-798-5140 | cackman@therrp.org