25 Ways to Make Your Horse Happy now available!!

AVAILABLE NOW

Concrete Steps Toward Forging a Strong, Lasting Partnership with Your Horse

25 WAYS TO MAKE YOUR HORSE HAPPY

Essential Skills and Unique Tools for Making Training and Performance Fair and Fun

ANNE KRÜGER-DEGENER

Trafalgar Square Books is pleased to announce the release of 25 Ways to Make Your Horse Happy by Anne Krüger-Degener.

True bonding is the key to happiness, in both human and horse. We are both social creatures who are instinctually drawn toward getting involved with each other, and finding ways to not only create deep trust in another (your horse) but also experience it (yourself) creates this kind of bond. In these pages, Anne Krüger-Degener, founder of a systematic approach to communication called HarmoniLogie®, provides a practical guide to build or repair these bonds. Part of this formula is a foundation of understanding built from a sense of empathy, benevolence, and compassion. The other part is an unambiguous exchange of information, and this requires more than just love for your horse—it takes a training system that ensures a smooth exchange of information between you.

Krüger-Degener knows that horses and humans often “talk past each other.” She helps readers learn to observe horses like a biologist, “listening” with all their senses, and guides us toward slower, friendlier, quieter questions, ensuring that we prioritize compromise in the relationship. Inspirational case studies of students and horses are shared as readers are taught how to: analyze spatial changes when working with horses; work with activation and defense zones; resist the urge to speak “gibberish” to horses; translate bonds built on the ground to work under saddle; build intervals into training that accommodates natural performance curves; and much more. With sensible advice that still puts the horse first, above all, Krüger-Degener’s fundamental keys to making your horse happy are integral pieces to modern-day training and competing, ensuring progress not only as performers, whatever your sport, but as partners in life.

ANNE KRÜGER-DEGENER has studied how a wide variety of species communicate and the natural laws of language for almost 40 years. The latter, she has determined, are cross-species and based on repeated mechanisms. With this knowledge, she has developed a loving and fair approach to working with all animals based on communicative basics, conceptual training, and a systematic approach, following natural learning patterns. It is this easy system, which she calls HarmoniLogie®, that she teaches to people, horses, and dogs at her school based on her farm in Melle, Germany. She and her students are also known for their remarkable dressage and liberty performances (anne-krueger-degener.com).

200 pp • 6¾ x 9½ • 220 color photos • 978 1 64601 225 1 • $29.95

For more information, contact brianmclendon@stablebookgroup.com.

www.trafalgarbooks.com

Media Contact:

Olson Neleigh

nolson@trafalgarbooks.com