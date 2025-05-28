25 Years and Going Strong Back on Track Debuts Proven Performance Gear at Outdoor Retailer

Pottstown, PA — Back on Track, an industry leader in wellness-driven performance gear, is expanding into the outdoor retail market. This exciting move brings the company’s proven Welltex® technology to a new audience of outdoor enthusiasts seeking optimal comfort, performance, and recovery.

Welltex technology is a clinically proven textile technology found exclusively in Back on Track products. This technology uses a proprietary ceramic and mineral solution that reflects body heat as far-infrared radiation, which stimulates circulation, eases muscle tension, and promotes faster recovery to help adventurers spend more time enjoying the active lifestyle they love.

Back on Track products have long been trusted by athletes, trainers, veterinarians, equestrians, and wellness practitioners. With the move into outdoor retail, the company is bringing these same benefits to hikers, runners, climbers, golfers, weightlifters, martial arts practitioners, and other trailblazers who demand more from their gear.

“With global headquarters in Uppsala, Sweden, and strong demand in the Nordic countries for Back on Track’s high-quality, performance-proven outdoor sporting goods, clothes, and accessories, it seemed perfect timing for Back on Track USA to enter this market. Add in 25 years of improving the lives of people, pets, and horses, and an increase in awareness of natural health and wellness solutions, especially as our population ages, this was a natural segue for us”, said James Ruder, CEO of Back on Track USA.

The human line includes activewear, outerwear, accessories, bedding, and support braces that combine functional design with innovative technology to keep wearers moving and feeling their best, no matter where the outdoors takes them.

Back on Track will showcase its product range at Outdoor Retailer in Salt Lake City, June 18–20, for the first time this summer, giving retailers a chance to experience the power of Welltex technology firsthand.

Back on Track creates therapeutic products that help people, pets, and horses achieve a more active and comfortable lifestyle. Back on Track’s proven therapeutic technologies combine modern textile technology and traditional Chinese medicine to create unprecedented health and wellness results, often referred to as “The Back on Track Effect.” Back on Track’s joint and muscle support products and braces are FDA Class 1 devices. To learn more about Back on Track and our ever-expanding line of therapy and safety products, please ask your favorite retailer or visit us at www.backontrackusa.com.

