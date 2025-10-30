$3 Million for Share in Not This Time Tops

Keeneland Championship Sale at Del Mar

20% ownership interest in Thorpedo Anna brings $1 million

LEXINGTON, KY (Oct. 29, 2025) – Hill ‘n’ Dale at Xalapa paid $3 million for a share in leading sire Not This Time to record the highest price of the second Keeneland Championship Sale on Wednesday evening in the Paddock at Del Mar, site of the 2025 Breeders’ Cup World Championships.

The share was consigned by Taylor Made Sales Agency, agent for Aaron and Marie Jones. In a unique feature of the offering, the buyer will receive all income from Not This Time’s 2025 breeding season. The 11-year-old son of Giant’s Causeway stands at Taylor Made Stallions in Nicholasville, Kentucky.

“We own elite mares and we breed to elite stallions,” Hill ‘n’ Dale owner John G. Sikura said. “We own interests in most of the significant Kentucky sires where ownership opportunities are available. This is a horse whose record speaks for itself. He’s a prolific young sire who gets dirt and turf and looks like he’s here to stay. (Hill ‘n’ Dale stallion) Curlin is 21 years old, and we’re diversifying our interests a little bit. We’re involved in Gun Runner, Nyquist and Flightline.

“Every time there is an opportunity to get more involved in young, prolific stallions, it’s worth looking at,” Sikura continued. “That was a fair price; it was a substantial amount of money, but you have to have a long-term view.

Hill ‘n’ Dale at Xalapa also acquired the 20% fractional ownership interest in reigning Horse of the Year Thorpedo Anna for $1 million. The filly was consigned by McPeek Racing Stables, agent for Richard M. Edwards.

Hill ‘n’ Dale already was a partner in the ownership of the 4-year-old daughter of Fast Anna, who has been retired and will begin her broodmare career at the farm in 2026.

“Keeneland has done a great job with the hospitality and the setup – it’s got a great feel,” Sikura added. “I think it’s a sale that will build upon its success every year and could be the boutique sale of the year.”

Two additional offerings at the Championship Sale sold for $1 million apiece.

Emerald Edge, agent, paid $1 million for a share in the WinStar Farm stallion Life Is Good consigned by Christie DeBernardis, agent.

Michael and Jules Iavarone went to $1 million to secure a 25% fractional interest in Bentornato, the morning-line favorite for Saturday’s $2 million Cygames Breeders’ Cup Sprint (G1). The interest was consigned by Jose D’Angelo, agent.

“We’re really excited,” Michael Iavarone said. “He’s a beautiful horse – 17 hands and really super fast. I’ve been trying to get a horse with Jose forever, so he knew that I was on this horse. I hope I paid right – we will see. That (price)’s where we thought he’d be, so we knew what we were spending.

“The party is amazing,” Iavarone added. “Keeneland does a great job at everything. As a matter of fact, we (wife Jules Iavarone) and I met at Keeneland. So Keeneland holds a very special place in my heart.”

In other sales,

·

RB Bloodstock, agent for Storyteller Racing, paid $700,000 for a 25% fractional ownership interest in Breeders’ Cup Sprint contender Mullikin. The offering was consigned by WinStar Farm, where Mullikin will stand in 2026.

“We were in Saratoga when Mullikin won his Grade 1 and (trainer) Rodolphe (Brisset) is our hero,” Ted Nixon of Storyteller said. “(My wife) Mary and I were watching the works this morning, and I told her, ‘Someday, we’re going to have a Breeders’ Cup horse.’ But I didn’t think it was going to be this week. We have so much to look forward to, and he has so much in front of him. “

·

Morplay Racing purchased a stallion share in Grade 1 winner, millionaire and Breeders’ Cup Classic (G1) contender Mindframe for $550,000. The share was consigned by Claiborne Farm, agent. Mindframe will enter stud at Claiborne in 2026.

·

Bowen Thoroughbreds paid $425,000 for a 25% fractional ownership interest in Grade 3 winner and Grade 1-placed Bracket Buster. The interest was consigned by Royal Oak Farm (Damian and Braxton Lynch), agent for BBN Racing.

Keeneland created the Championship Sale to be an opportunity for buyers to participate in the highest level of Thoroughbred racing while enjoying a festive event in the days before the Breeders’ Cup.

“We are so pleased to return to the Del Mar Paddock for the second annual Keeneland Championship Sale, and we couldn’t have asked for a more memorable evening,” Keeneland President and CEO Shannon Arvin said. “The atmosphere was exceptional, the buyers turned out in full force and the results truly speak for themselves.

“It’s incredibly exciting for Keeneland to help build momentum for the World Championships,” Arvin added, “bringing people together at the highest level of our sport and carrying that energy and enthusiasm into the remarkable weekend ahead.”

